Most common restaurant names in Switzerland: Rössli, Bären & Co

Most common restaurant names in Switzerland: Rössli, Bären & Co

«Rössli», «Bären» or after all the «Pöstli»? These are the most common restaurant names in your canton

Whether animals, symbols or nature, many restaurant names can be found throughout Switzerland. A look in the phone book reveals which is the most common name and where patterns are emerging.

The “bear” is often found in the cantons of Bern, Aargau and Appenzell Ausserrhoden.

Very few Swiss pubs have earned an originality award. Animals often have to serve as namesakes for restaurants. With 221 specimens throughout Switzerland, the “Rössli” is the most popular pub name in the country. But symbols like the “cross” (214) or the good old “post” (203) can also be found almost everywhere in this country. This statement applies not only to German-speaking Switzerland, but also to Latin-speaking Switzerland when the names are translated into German.

