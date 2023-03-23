The most popular countries for Germans to emigrate to are the two neighboring countries of Austria and Switzerland. In third place: the USA. Why actually? Many still have an image in their heads that the country offers “unlimited opportunities,” says Hoffmann. While agreements simplify labor migration in EU countries, the hurdles to work in America are known to be significantly higher. However, some people “are not so on the radar” about the visa, says Hoffmann, which often only becomes apparent in the discussions. Hoffmann asked Canada as a top emigration destination last year. But a look at the website of the immigration authorities quickly shows whether you fit into one of the immigration categories – or not.