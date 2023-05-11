Most expensive city in the world: Real estate costs the most here

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world when it comes to real estate. picture alliance/Shotshop/Dmitry Rukhlenko

Hong Kong, a metropolis with over 7.4 million inhabitants and an impressive skyline, is the most expensive city in the world to buy real estate. According to the data analysis company Numbeo, the average price per square meter is around 28,000 euros. A 40 square meter apartment could therefore cost around 1.12 million euros. As a special administrative region of China, with its own legal system and currency, Hong Kong is considered a major global economic center and leading financial center.

The skyline of Hongkong is one of the most impressive in the world. More than 7,500 high-rise buildings are packed tightly between the jungle, rivers and the sea. But at the same time almost 7.4 million people live here.

The most expensive city in the world

The result: Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world – when it comes to buying property goes. A 2018 survey of global market prices by the data analysis company Numbeo showed that the average price per square meter was an incredible $30,350 (just under €28,000).

A small apartment with 40 square meters could cost around 1.12 million euros here. For comparison: The most expensive city in Deutschland is according to the evaluation Munich with a square meter price of around 12,300 euros.

“One country, two systems”

Hong Kong has grown rapidly in recent decades, and living space is becoming increasingly scarce. But despite the high population density and urban development, about 40 percent of Hong Kong consists of parks and nature reserves.

The city is a major global economic center and a major hub in international trade and finance. It is considered one of the world‘s leading financial centers.

Formally, Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China and is governed under the principle of “one country, two systems”. This means it has its own legal system and currency, despite being part of China is.