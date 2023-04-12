Business Insider reporter Luca Schallenberger bites into the kebab. Add Kempke

What can a doner kebab do that costs as much as the soon to be launched Germany ticket for public transport? I wanted to know that and visited the luxury hotel Adlon in Berlin.

When I was in fifth grade, I still paid about 3.50 euros for a doner kebab – good times. Luxury Hotel Adlon in Berlin, the capital of kebabs. Politicians, diplomats and business people frequent the Brandenburg Gate. And me, the journalist, who wanted to test the most expensive doner kebab in Berlin.

Here you can find the most expensive doner kebab in the capital. The price: 29 euros. A lot of money and even well above the runaway prices of normal doner kebabs at the stand around the corner.

Most expensive doner kebab in Berlin at the Adlon

We take a seat on a corner sofa in the Adlon, with a glass dome above us through which the spring sun shines. The guests around us give us an oblique look as we set up a light set and camera.

The waiter comes to the table and asks what we want to drink. We opt for sparkling water. Next comes the ordering of the longed-for doner kebab. They work on it for about ten minutes. In the meantime we get a small bowl of olives as a small appetizer. And the kebab is already on the table. In addition to the flatbread in typical kebab paper, I am also served a mug of Ayran.

The doner kebab, leaked at the back. Add Kempke

My first glance goes to the cutlery lying to the right of my plate. Do I eat the doner kebab with a knife and fork? Or do I bite into it like I would after a night of partying? The ambience – expensive furniture, chandeliers, one of the most expensive hotels in Berlin – actually suggests that I grab a knife and fork. I decide against it. And bite into the kebab.

This is what the most expensive doner kebab in Berlin tastes like

He looks noble. The kebab is comparatively thin. The meat is not chicken on a rotisserie, but high-priced veal fillet. The meat rests on a little lettuce that I hardly see. The top of the flatbread is spread with truffle sauce. There are some spices on the meat. The most expensive among them is certainly the truffle mushrooms that are sliced ​​over it.

The first bite: the bread is crispy, not too soft, but not too hard either. Then the tender beef, the truffles, the salad and again the bread. I hardly taste the sauce. It’s hidden in the back of the bread. The kebab still tastes good, if a little weak. I don’t notice a taste explosion in my mouth.

Expensive ingredients: veal with truffles. Business Insider

And then something happens that I don’t think should happen with a good doner kebab. The bread breaks through at the back, the sauce runs onto the plate and my hands smell of truffles. For 29 euros I expected something else. As I progress through the meal, I taste more of the sauce that gives the kebab its flavor. To intensify the taste, I dip the doner kebab in the sauce, which unfortunately dripped out.

After a few minutes, the enjoyment is already over. We dismantle our equipment, pay our bill and drive back to the editorial office.

Why I would no longer buy the most expensive kebab in Berlin

My conclusion?

The kebab was good, no question about it. You should definitely like the very own taste of truffles, otherwise you won’t be happy with the 29 euro copy. The meat taste was too bland for me, the sauce that ran out annoyed me and it could have been a little more salad. The bread, on the other hand, was well done, and the truffles and the taste of the sauce were good, as expected.

But: 29 euros it is not worth to me. I’d rather go to my doner kebab around the corner and pay six euros.