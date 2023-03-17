The property in Washington DC’s historic Georgetown neighborhood is listed for US$26,500,000.
The core of the house at 3017 N Street was built in 1794 by the second mayor of Georgetown.
It was later the home of a Secretary of State, a KGB spy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
We are currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider as an added service to our readers. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.
A property on N Street in Washington DC’s historic Georgetown neighborhood is now available for $26.5 million (24.5 million euros) for sale, making it the most expensive house on the market in the district.
The property consists of three connected houses, sprawls over 1,515 square meters and has a unique history dating back to the late 18th century when the second mayor of Georgetown built the centerpiece of the property at 3017 N Street NW.
Most importantly, the house was briefly the home of Jackie Kennedy, who purchased it about a week after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Other notable residents included a US Secretary of War, a KGB spy and a former Miss America.
Take a look inside the historic property.
The most expensive property in Washington
Sean Shanahan
The Georgetown property has been expanded and renovated over the years and features 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and five half-baths.
3017 N Street NW was built in 1794 by Thomas Beall, second mayor of Georgetown.“>
External content not available
Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .
Sean Shanahan
The house was sold to the son of Georgetown’s first mayor and then English barrister, William Redin.
President Woodrow Wilson’s US Secretary of War Netwon D. Baker resided at 3017 N Street NW for four years.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower and former Secretary of Defense George C. Marshall were also frequent visitors.
Elle Pouchet
The house to the right of the main house at 3009 N Street NW was built in 1950 for Stanley Woodward, who was Chief of Protocol at President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s White House.
The centerpiece of the home at 3017 N Street NW was the former home of First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
Sean Shanahan
In 1965, Kennedy sold the house to Michael W. Straight, an editor of The New Republic and an economist at the State Department. He later confessed that he was a spy for the KBG.
Courtesy of Elle Pouchet
About a decade later, 3017 N Street NW was sold to Yolande Fox, who was crowned Miss America in 1951.
In 2017, David Wayne Hudgens, an executive at a concrete company, acquired 3017 N Street NW and combined it with properties at 3009 and 3003 N Street NW.“>
External content not available
Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .