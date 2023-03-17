The property consists of three houses on Street Northwest. Sean Shanahan

The property in Washington DC’s historic Georgetown neighborhood is listed for US$26,500,000. The core of the house at 3017 N Street was built in 1794 by the second mayor of Georgetown. It was later the home of a Secretary of State, a KGB spy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

A property on N Street in Washington DC’s historic Georgetown neighborhood is now available for $26.5 million (24.5 million euros) for sale, making it the most expensive house on the market in the district.

The property consists of three connected houses, sprawls over 1,515 square meters and has a unique history dating back to the late 18th century when the second mayor of Georgetown built the centerpiece of the property at 3017 N Street NW.

Most importantly, the house was briefly the home of Jackie Kennedy, who purchased it about a week after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Other notable residents included a US Secretary of War, a KGB spy and a former Miss America.

Take a look inside the historic property.

The most expensive property in Washington

The Georgetown property has been expanded and renovated over the years and features 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and five half-baths.

3017 N Street NW was built in 1794 by Thomas Beall, second mayor of Georgetown.

