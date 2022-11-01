







On November 1, 2022, the futures market closed, and most of the main domestic futures contracts rose.palmOil and rapeseed meal rose nearly 5%,rubberrose more than 4%,Shanghai Nickel、soybean mealurea, bean two, and TSR 20 rose by more than 3%.PTAfuel,iron orestone,coking coalsoybean oil rose more than 2%; in terms of decline, live pigs and Shanghai zinc fell nearly 2%.

World Gold Council: Global gold demand rebounds strongly to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2022

On November 1, the latest “Global Gold Demand Trend Report” released by the World Gold Council showed that in the third quarter of 2022, global gold demand (excluding OTC transactions) increased by 28% year-on-year to 1,181 tons. The strong performance in the third quarter also brought total gold demand so far this year back to pre-pandemic levels. Among them, although investment demand has contracted significantly, consumer demand and central bank gold purchases have strongly improved the overall performance of gold. Among them, the scale of gold investment in this quarter decreased by 47% year-on-year, which was mainly due to the fact that ETF investors reduced the scale of investment in response to the dual challenges of aggressive interest rate hikes and the strengthening of the US dollar, resulting in a substantial outflow of 227 tons of gold ETFs in this quarter; of over-the-counter demand and negative sentiment in the futures market,gold priceThis hampered performance, leading to an 8% q/q drop in gold prices in the third quarter of 2022.

East China Port on November 1methanolMarket latest news

On November 1, East China: Jiangsu Port Taicang methanol spot offer was around 2780-2790 yuan/ton, selling in November was 2725 yuan/ton, selling at 2715 yuan/ton; in December the selling price was 2635 yuan/ton , selling 2625 yuan / ton. Methanol spot offers in Changzhou, Jiangyin, Jiangsu and other places are scarce, and the spot offers in Zhangjiagang are around 2,900 yuan/ton. Ports are tight and transactions are limited. The major merchants in Nantong port made methanol outbound offers around 2,830 yuan/ton, and most of the merchants followed suit. The main first-hand methanol merchants in Ningbo Port, Zhejiang Province said that the external quotation today is around 2850-2860 yuan / ton. (methanol net)

