Home Business Most of the new energy vehicle sector fell, Lucid fell more than 16% | New energy vehicles_Sina Finance_Sina Network
Business

Most of the new energy vehicle sector fell, Lucid fell more than 16% | New energy vehicles_Sina Finance_Sina Network

by admin
Most of the new energy vehicle sector fell, Lucid fell more than 16% | New energy vehicles_Sina Finance_Sina Network

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

On November 9 (Wednesday), most of the new energy vehicle sectors fell. As of press time, Lucid (LCID.US) fell 16.48%, Sono (SEV.US) fell 9.50%, Rivian (RIVN.US) fell 7.19%,NIO(NIO.US) fell 7.69%, Faraday Future (FFIE.US) fell 10.06%,HMC>Honda(HMC.US) fell 5.97%, Fisker (FSR.US) fell 5.19%,Tesla(TSLA.US) fell 1.29%.

Earlier, Lucid reported a third-quarter earnings report that missed expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. The data showed that the company lost $0.40 per share, compared with analysts’ expectations for a loss of $0.31. Revenue was $195.5 million, compared with analysts’ expectations of $204 million. 1,398 vehicles were delivered in the third quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations for 1,399 deliveries.

In addition, according to SEC documents, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reduced his holdings of Tesla shares by a total of 19.5 million shares in three consecutive trading days on November 4, 7 and 8, and the total value of the sold shares was about 39.5%. One hundred million U.S. dollars. The sale price of the shares is between $189.58 and $219.91 per share. After the reduction, Musk owns about 446 million Tesla shares.

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

You may also like

Exports support the made in Italy agricultural machinery...

Sohu Auto Global News|

Mediolanum: net profit of € 371.5 million with...

Fang Xinghai: The Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges...

Credem strengthens the bank of the future with...

Brembo: turnover up 33.6% and net profit up...

Towards a snow season of 9.5 billion (+...

Meta shock: Mark Zuckerberg’s former Facebook will lay...

Industry, energy companies lead the ranking of turnover

The notebook is replaced by the TiPlus7100!The speed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy