On November 9 (Wednesday), most of the new energy vehicle sectors fell. As of press time, Lucid (LCID.US) fell 16.48%, Sono (SEV.US) fell 9.50%, Rivian (RIVN.US) fell 7.19%,NIO(NIO.US) fell 7.69%, Faraday Future (FFIE.US) fell 10.06%, HMC>Honda(HMC.US) fell 5.97%, Fisker (FSR.US) fell 5.19%,Tesla(TSLA.US) fell 1.29%.

Earlier, Lucid reported a third-quarter earnings report that missed expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. The data showed that the company lost $0.40 per share, compared with analysts’ expectations for a loss of $0.31. Revenue was $195.5 million, compared with analysts’ expectations of $204 million. 1,398 vehicles were delivered in the third quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations for 1,399 deliveries.

In addition, according to SEC documents, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reduced his holdings of Tesla shares by a total of 19.5 million shares in three consecutive trading days on November 4, 7 and 8, and the total value of the sold shares was about 39.5%. One hundred million U.S. dollars. The sale price of the shares is between $189.58 and $219.91 per share. After the reduction, Musk owns about 446 million Tesla shares.

