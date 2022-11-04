Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks closed higher on Thursday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon index closed up 3.2 percent.

Santeng Technologyrose more than 27%,educate togetherUp more than 20%, Yueshang Group rose more than 17%,Taihecheng Medicalrose more than 11%,TokiBiological rose more than 10%,Century Internetfull gang, happy car,fog coreTechnology,UTStarcomUp more than 8%, MINISO,funny headlines，No.NinetownscityGaotu rose more than 7%, Baosheng Technology,Pinduoduorose more than 6%,car home，NIO，Huazhu Hotel GroupGreen Hotel, The Onion Group,Jiuzhou Pharmacy，Futuholding,Vipshop，Kaixin YuandaPharmaceuticals, Ctrip, etc. rose more than 4%.

The first high school education fell by more than 31%, and Huarui clothing fell by more than 17%.Fangduoduo，Pintitaniumfell more than 13%, Golden Sun Education fell more than 11%,poke petLufax Holding,UxinWaiting for a drop of more than 10%,WIMI Hologram，Tuniufell more than 7%,Phoenix New Mediafell more than 6%,Fun shopYingfeng Technology,China network carrier lineHuami, Xuming Optoelectronics,DanatechYingxi Group,auroraXiaobai buy buy, Zhongbei Neng, etc. rose more than 4%, Su Xuantang, Shanggao, Yangang Pearl, Connecticut Biomedical,Temple Library，China National Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited，litchiIt fell by more than 3%.

U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a fourth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points, and signaled no change in policy direction or rate cuts anytime soon. Powell said interest rates will be higher than previously expected. Market focus shifted to Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report.

The Dow fell 146.51 points, or 0.46%, to 32,001.25 points; the Nasdaq fell 181.86 points, or 1.73%, to 10,342.94 points; the S&P 500 fell 39.80 points, or 1.06%, to 3,719.89 points.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

(Screenshot from Sina Finance APP Quotes-US Stocks-China Concept Stocks Hot Sector) Download Sina Finance APP

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhou Wei