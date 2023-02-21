Home Business Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Tuesday. JD.com fell by more than 11%, Zhihu fell by more than 8%|Chinese concept stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Tuesday. JD.com fell by more than 11%, Zhihu fell by more than 8%

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Tuesday. JD.com fell by more than 11%, Zhihu fell by more than 8%|Chinese concept stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

　　Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index closed down 2.9%.

Cook Music rose by more than 43%, Dingdong Maicai rose by more than 13%, Infobird Software rose by more than 12%, Hong En rose by more than 10%, uCloudlink and Yimei International rose by more than 8%, Kaixin Auto, Atour Group, iQiyi rose more than 4%, Pintec and Ningsheng International rose more than 3%, Jiuzhou Pharmacy, Xinyuan Real Estate, Novartis Furniture, Daxin Energy rose more than 2%, Shell, Renren, Yingxi Group, Data Sea Shares, Magic Line, Sixiang Wuxian, Fanhua Finance, Ideal Auto, Zhifu Finance, Yangang Pearl, etc. rose by more than 1%.

Yikatong Technology fell by more than 24%, Fulang Group fell by more than 18%, Lichen China fell by more than 14%, Liandai Technology, Lizhi fell by more than 12%, Tuya Smart, JD.com fell by more than 11%, Ucommune, Zhongbei Energy, Yihang, and Secoo fell by more than 10%, Suntech, Dunxin Finance, Wuxin Technology, All Things New Life, Pinduoduo, Gaotu fell by more than 9%, Wanchun Medicine, Zhihu, Yueshang Group, ATA, Bit Mining, Yingfeng Technology fell more than 8%, Daily Fresh, Autohome,golden sunEducation, OMicro, Tuniu, Dada Group, Burning Rock Medicine, Pupu Culture, Ronglian Cloud Communications, etc. fell by more than 7%.

U.S. stocks closed down on Tuesday, the Dow fell nearly 700 points, and the S&P 500 fell below the 4,000-point mark. The dollar strengthened and U.S. bond yields rose. Investors are worried that the Fed’s continued interest rate hikes and long-term maintenance of high interest rate policy will lead to an economic recession. The latest earnings report has investors worried about worsening consumer conditions. After the three-day long weekend holiday, investors continued to pay attention to the earnings reports of US stocks.

　　The Dow fell 697.10 points, or 2.06%, to 33129.59; the Nasdaq fell 294.97 points, or 2.50%, to 11492.30; the S&P 500 fell 81.75 points, or 2.00%, to 3997.34.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

　　List of stocks leading the decline:

