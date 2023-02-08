Home Business Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Wednesday. Ejiakuaifu fell more than 13%, Lizhi fell more than 9%
Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Wednesday. Ejiakuaifu fell more than 13%, Lizhi fell more than 9%

by admin
Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Wednesday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon index fell 1.7 percent.

　　China steam systemrose more than 9%,neteaseYoudao rose more than 7%,Jiuzhou Pharmacy51Talk rose over 4%,36 kryptonSuntechnew oxygenrose more than 3%,fun headlinesenergy chain smart electricity,monster chargingUp more than 2%, Atour Group,Cheetah MobileQinhuai datarose more than 1%.

Ejia Express fell more than 13%,litchifell more than 9%,mushroom Streeteducate togetherfell more than 7%,No.Ninetownscitybasket technology,Tuniufell more than 5%,LantingGatherbaiduYixian E-commerceXiaopeng Motors,IQIYIfell more than 4%,SecooThunderDing Dong grocery shoppingHuanju Group,ATA companyCanaan Technologybetta fishBilibiliZhiwen Group,Tiger SecuritiesJingdongfell more than 3%, Gaotu,NIOBOSS directly hired,HuyaPinduoduoFalling more than 2%, 360 Digital, Kuke Music,AMTDMathematics, Song of Quantum,shellcar homeidealcar,Vipshopfell more than 1%,sohudown nearly 1%.

In the early morning of the 9th Beijing time, US stocks closed down on Wednesday. Investors focused on the latest U.S. stock market earnings report and the prospect that the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates.williamsFed officials such as Cook said that the interest rate hike cycle is not over yet.

The Dow fell 207.68 points, or 0.61%, to 33949.01; the Nasdaq fell 203.27 points, or 1.68%, to 11910.52; the S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.11%, to 4117.86.

Earnings reports of US stocks have once again become the focus of the market. Poor financial reports from several companies have made investors worried about the outlook for corporate earnings.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

　　List of stocks leading the decline:

Editor in charge: Li Tong

