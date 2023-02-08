Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Wednesday,NasdaqThe Golden Dragon index fell 1.7 percent.

China steam systemrose more than 9%,neteaseYoudao rose more than 7%,Jiuzhou Pharmacy51Talk rose over 4%,36 krypton、Suntech、new oxygenrose more than 3%,fun headlinesenergy chain smart electricity,monster chargingUp more than 2%, Atour Group,Cheetah Mobile、Qinhuai datarose more than 1%.

Ejia Express fell more than 13%,litchifell more than 9%,mushroom Street、educate togetherfell more than 7%,No.Ninetownscitybasket technology,Tuniufell more than 5%,LantingGather、baidu、Yixian E-commerceXiaopeng Motors,IQIYIfell more than 4%,Secoo、Thunder、Ding Dong grocery shoppingHuanju Group,ATA company、Canaan Technology、betta fish、BilibiliZhiwen Group,Tiger Securities、Jingdongfell more than 3%, Gaotu,NIOBOSS directly hired,Huya、PinduoduoFalling more than 2%, 360 Digital, Kuke Music,AMTDMathematics, Song of Quantum,shell、car home、idealcar,Vipshopfell more than 1%,sohudown nearly 1%.

In the early morning of the 9th Beijing time, US stocks closed down on Wednesday. Investors focused on the latest U.S. stock market earnings report and the prospect that the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates.williamsFed officials such as Cook said that the interest rate hike cycle is not over yet.

The Dow fell 207.68 points, or 0.61%, to 33949.01; the Nasdaq fell 203.27 points, or 1.68%, to 11910.52; the S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.11%, to 4117.86.

Earnings reports of US stocks have once again become the focus of the market. Poor financial reports from several companies have made investors worried about the outlook for corporate earnings.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

List of stocks leading the decline:

