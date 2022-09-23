Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday,funfell more than 10%, the Onion Group fell more than 9%,AMTDDigits fell more than 7%,Tuniu、litchi、Tiger Securities、fog coreTechnology fell nearly 7%, Zhiwen Group,Uxinfell more than 6%,Yixian E-commerce、PinduoduoLuokung Technology fell by more than 5%, Zhifu Financing,No.Ninetownscity、Cheetah MobileYingxi Group,Lantingset potential51Talk fell more than 4%,NIODajian Yuncang, Kuke Music,Mavericks Electric、bettafell more than 3%,Vipshop、IQIYI、shellWaterdrop Company, Huanju Group,AliBaba、Jingdong、36 krypton、sohu、new oxygenfell more than 2%,Tencent Music、car home、 Know almost、Bilibili、Thunderfell more than 1%.

mushroom StreetKaixin Auto rose by more than 12%, and Huafu Education rose by more than 6%.Hong Enknowledge education rose by more than 4%,idealCars rose more than 3%, full help,DanatechUp more than 2%, Ctrip,Jinshan Cloudrose more than 1%.

The Dow fell 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41 points; the Nasdaq fell 198.88 points, or 1.80%, to 10,867.93 points; the S&P 500 fell 64.75 points, or 1.72%, to 3,693.24 points.

This week, the Dow fell 4.06%, the S&P 500 fell 4.64%, and the Nasdaq fell 5.07%. The S&P 500 has largely given up the rebound gains it made this summer, further confirming the bear market.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

(Screenshot from Sina Finance APP Quotes-US Stocks-China Concept Stocks Hot Sector)Download Sina Finance APP

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Li Tong