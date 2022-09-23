Home Business Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday, Quhuo fell more than 10%, Mogujie rose more than 12% jqknews
Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday, Quhuo fell more than 10%, Mogujie rose more than 12% jqknews

Most popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday, Quhuo fell more than 10%, Mogujie rose more than 12% jqknews

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday,funfell more than 10%, the Onion Group fell more than 9%,AMTDDigits fell more than 7%,TuniulitchiTiger Securitiesfog coreTechnology fell nearly 7%, Zhiwen Group,Uxinfell more than 6%,Yixian E-commercePinduoduoLuokung Technology fell by more than 5%, Zhifu Financing,No.NinetownscityCheetah MobileYingxi Group,Lantingset potential51Talk fell more than 4%,NIODajian Yuncang, Kuke Music,Mavericks Electricbettafell more than 3%,VipshopIQIYIshellWaterdrop Company, Huanju Group,AliBabaJingdong36 kryptonsohunew oxygenfell more than 2%,Tencent Musiccar homeKnow almostBilibiliThunderfell more than 1%.

　　mushroom StreetKaixin Auto rose by more than 12%, and Huafu Education rose by more than 6%.Hong Enknowledge education rose by more than 4%,idealCars rose more than 3%, full help,DanatechUp more than 2%, Ctrip,Jinshan Cloudrose more than 1%.

The Dow fell 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41 points; the Nasdaq fell 198.88 points, or 1.80%, to 10,867.93 points; the S&P 500 fell 64.75 points, or 1.72%, to 3,693.24 points.

This week, the Dow fell 4.06%, the S&P 500 fell 4.64%, and the Nasdaq fell 5.07%. The S&P 500 has largely given up the rebound gains it made this summer, further confirming the bear market.

　　List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

