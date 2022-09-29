Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Thursday, and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index initially closed down 4.7%. Daily Youxian fell by more than 18%, Weilai fell by more than 10%, and Xiaopeng Motors fell by more than 9%.

Zhihu fell by more than 8%, Lili Auto fell by more than 6%, Bilibili and Futu Holdings fell by more than 5%, iQiyi, Manbang, Vipshop, Weibo fell by more than 4%, NetEase, Qudian, Pinduoduo, Tencent Music, and JD.com fell by more than 3%, while Baidu and Alibaba fell by more than 2%.

The group car rose by more than 25%, and the medical beauty international rose by more than 16%.golden sunEducation rose more than 13%, Lantingji rose more than 11%, Uxin rose more than 8%, Mogujie rose more than 5%, Haiyin Wealth rose more than 4%, Taihecheng Medical, Qilian International, Fanhua Financial Holdings, Germany Wei and others rose more than 3%, Ucommune, Fuwei Film, China Natural Resources, Mingchuang Youpin, Haichuan Securities, etc. rose more than 2%, Baosheng Technology, China Global Shipping, Luokung Technology, Juhao Mall, Secoo , Tuniu and others rose more than 1%.

Pintec fell more than 22%, Daily Youxian fell more than 18%, Qutoutiao fell more than 17%, Asia Pacific Wire and Cable fell more than 14%, EHang, Lufax Holdings fell more than 13%, China Green Forest Agriculture, BOSS Direct Employment, Shuhai, Lizhi, etc. fell by more than 11%, Su Xuantang, Yuehang Sunshine, Weilai fell by more than 10%, Ronglian Cloud Communication, Xpeng Motors fell by more than 9%, Eurofins, Zhihu, Yingxi Group, Nine Fortune, etc. fell by more than 8%, Ninth City, All Things Reborn, Dingdong Shopping, 21Vianet, IWC, Cheetah Mobile, Jiuzi New Energy, AMTD Digital, Lexin,O.R.G.The seed industry fell by more than 7%.

New energy vehicles were mixed, with NIO down more than 10%, Xiaopeng Motors down over 9%, and Ideal Auto down over 6%.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest closing point for the year and an intraday low since 2020. The Dow fell 458.13 points, or 1.54%, to 29,225.61 points; the Nasdaq fell 314.13 points, or 2.84%, to 10,737.51 points; the S&P 500 fell 78.57 points, or 2.11%, to 3,640.47 points.

The boost to the market from the Bank of England’s emergency bailout has gradually faded, and risk aversion has returned. Investors remained focused on the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy stance and fears it could lead to a rapid U.S. recession.

List of leading Chinese concept stocks:

