Most stocks are losing propositions

A “typical” stock underperforms short-dated US Treasuries. Still, stock investors have fared well over the long term. How does that fit together?

Many investors dream of big stock market profits. Who hasn’t imagined what it would be like if he or she had invested in Amazon stock when it went public in 1997? Over the past 26 years, they have yielded a total return of around 184,400%, or 33% per year. With an initial investment of just $600 you would be a dollar millionaire today – provided you had held on to the titles through all the crises.

