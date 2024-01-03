Mother says: My electric car saved my son’s life

Chinese electric car maker BYD, which makes the Atto 3, is one of Tesla’s biggest competitors. John Keeble/Getty Images

An Australian woman used her electric car to power her son’s blood washing machine after a storm caused a power outage.

Kristy Holmes told the Guardian that Tesla competitor BYD’s Atto 3 helped “save her son.”

Many electric vehicles have “bi-directional charging functions” that allow them to charge household appliances and other electric vehicles.

An Australian woman used her BYD electric car to power her son’s dialysis machine after a severe storm left her without power.

After floods knocked out power in southeast Queensland on Christmas Day, Kristy Holmes used her Atto 3 from Chinese Tesla competitor BYD to power her 11-year-old son’s dialysis machine, according to a report from the Guardian.

Holmes told the Guardian that her son Levi, who is awaiting a kidney transplant, would have been in mortal danger if the Act 3 would not have had the vehicle charging function, which allows household appliances to be charged using excess electricity from the car battery. “We have it [das Dialysegerät] run over the car,” Holmes said. “We only needed it for one night. We could have left it running for at least four nights and then had to charge the car somewhere.”

“It is the most amazing car I have ever owned. After it saved my son during a storm, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to a gas car again,” she added.

Bidirectional charging from BYD cars allows powering household appliances

The family has also used the Atto’s charging function for less critical purposes, such as warming up mulled wine for a movie night. The fact that some electric cars can act as wheeled power generators makes them particularly useful during power outages caused by extreme weather conditions and natural disasters.

When Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast in 2022, Ford saw a 127 percent increase in the number of people using their F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup as a power source. Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote on X that drivers hit by the hurricane used their vehicles for cooking and lighting.

This “bi-directional charging” also allows the electric vehicles to charge each other, with both Ford and Tesla offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging in the electric F-150 and den Cybertruck have integrated.

GM announced in August that all of its electric vehicles bis 2026 will have bidirectional functions. In the long term, bi-directional charging could provide a valuable source of backup power not only for private households, but also for the entire power grid, with electricity from stationary electric vehicles supporting the power grid during times of high demand or overload caused by events such as heat waves and hurricanes.

