Mother’s Day, the technique to preserve fertility and …

Mother’s Day, a day to celebrate and reflect on fertility

May 14th is Mother’s Day. This year it takes on a wider meaning. The explosion of the birth crisis, the economic difficulties associated with it and the increasing role of women in society and in the workplace cannot be declassified with a wish, a flower or a box of chocolates. It is, that of the mother, a symbolic feast, but one which obliges us to reflect on today’s concept of motherhood and on the problems that revolve around this word. One among many is that more and more women, especially in the West, delay the reproductive age. The reasons are different and range from work, to economic ones, ending with those related to the couple’s relationship. All this leads to a postponement of the reproductive age, which generally exceeds 35 years.

Mother’s Day, at 25 the maximum of fertility

However, science confirms that maximum fertility is around the age of 25, good between the ages of 25 and 35, after 35 the quality and quantity of oocytes drastically decreases year after year. Certainly not due to illness but due to a normal natural process. In Italy the average age of menopause is around 52 years. Therefore, if a woman decides to procreate at the age of 40, she will already have “senior” eggs in terms of quality and quantity. At that age they have already completed 3/4 of their active life. So the reproductive task becomes much more complex. If at the age of 35 the chance of getting pregnant is one in four, the further one goes on in time the rarer this possibility becomes. Unfortunately, however, the risks of spontaneous abortion or of having genetic pathologies are raised. How then to be able to marry the desire for motherhood with the commitments of various kinds in childbearing age without losing the opportunity to have a baby? There are cutting-edge techniques that allow you to preserve and protect your fertility and reproductive potential in advance.

Mother’s Day, the word of the expert on fertility

We talked to an expert about it, Dr. Elisabetta Colonese specialist in Gynecology and referent of the portal of Mustela on Childhood. He explained to us in depth the “Social Time Freezing” technique, effective but little known. Doctor what is Social Time Freezing? “Social Time Freezing is a technique that allows you to set aside a quantity of oocytes at a precise moment in your life, preferably under 35, when they are still quantitatively and qualitatively better for creating a life. These are oocytes that are frozen after a short and controlled hormonal stimulation in specialized clinics”. But very little is known about this technique, right? “Certainly yes, it would be useful to increase information on this subject because we are talking about a technique that translates into the possibility of protecting one’s reproductive power through a cycle of hormonal stimulation, personal and customizable from person to person and based on age, ovarian reserve, past individual history. Specifically, the method consists in guiding a hormonal stimulation under control, in the form of daily injections into the belly, which have the aim of simultaneously stimulating several follicles of the ovaries, in such a way as to recover the oocytes that are inside the follicles that have been stimulated in multiple ways, with a very simple intervention that lasts a few minutes and with a single stimulation attempt”.

Mother’s Day, the “Social Time Frezing” technique

How is the technique of the intervention? “The intervention, which involves the aspiration of the eggs from the follicles, is called oocyte retrieval or in English “ovocyte pick up” and lasts a few minutes with the patient in the operating room. The doctor, with a probe equipped with a disposable needle, enters the vaginal cavity and sucks the follicles that have previously been stimulated thanks to the woman’s daily injections. The women targeted by social freezing are generally under 35. There is no ban on proceeding after 35, but the quantity and quality of oocytes is better under 35. Even the media and a correct use of social media can help doctors who deal with infertility to disseminate accurate and personalized information”. This because? “Because by freezing the oocytes we have the certainty, at least of the attempt, of “reproductive insurance” for the future, where society does not allow us to be able to reproduce in the times we wish or the vicissitudes of life do not allow us to do so . And it is as if we could therefore guarantee every woman an insurance by keeping these oocytes aside, which can also be used later in life”. Is Social Time Freezing a public or private service? “The technique in Italy is paid for, it is a private service. Social freezing is covered by the Health System regime, only in case of health problems. An example in patients with oncological problems diagnosed at a young age, who have to undergo radiotherapy or chemotherapy. It is a great opportunity that is also appearing in the Italian panorama despite all the problems that must be faced also from the point of view of communication of a very delicate topic. This possibility should be offered to all women especially those with ovarian reserve problems, for example in the diagnosis of endometriosis “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

