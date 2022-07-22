New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Recently, Motorola has frequently warmed up the new machine moto razr 2022. It is reported that the machine will be launched this month.

However, according to digital blogger @Digital Chat Station today, the release of moto razr 2022 may be delayed. The blogger also said that the main selling point of the machine is the three numbers 8475, 5000, and 3200.

Judging from previous news, these three numbers may represent the Snapdragon 8+, 50-megapixel main camera, and 32-megapixel selfie lens, respectively.

In addition, the moto razr 2022 will be equipped with a 6.7-inch center punch screen, support 120Hz high refresh rate, up to 12GB LPDDR5 storage, and 512GB storage, and will be equipped with a 3-inch secondary screen, X-axis linear motor and stereo dual speakers.

Previously, it was rumored that the battery capacity of the phone was 2800mAh, and Chen Jin also refuted the rumor: “This is the technical specification of the previous generation Razr”, and the battery of the new phone should be further improved.

If the moto razr 2022 is delayed, it will encounter the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that Samsung has officially announced to be released on August 10.

According to DSCC data, in the folding screen mobile phone market in 2021, Samsung is far ahead with 87.8% of mobile phone shipments, while the Galaxy Z Flip accounts for 70% of Samsung’s folding screen shipments, and the second Huawei only accounts for 9.3%. It can be seen that the Galaxy Z Flip series dominates the folding screen market.

The same as the Snapdragon 8+ flagship, the moto razr 2022 may have to face up to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.



