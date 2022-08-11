Today and tomorrow, the mobile phone circle will welcome a variety of folding screen flagships equipped with Snapdragon 8+, among which is moto razr 2022, which has been warmed up for many days.Surprisingly, this afternoon, the general manager of Lenovo China ‘s mobile phone business department On the eve of the press conference, Chen Jin directly announced the starting price of the moto razr 2022 – 5999 yuan.

Chen Jin said that the moto razr 2022 came with the mission of vindicating the name of the folding screen, to establish the experience standard of the flagship folding screen, without compromise in terms of screen, performance, imaging system, battery life, interactive experience, etc.

at the same time,The moto razr 2022 needs to eliminate the marginal effect of the flagship folding screen, so that every penny spent by users can be exchanged for a matching experience improvement.

It is reported that the internal screen of the moto razr 2022 is 6.7 inches of the same size and proportion as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1 billion color display, DC dimming, dual SGS low blue light / low smear certification, and supports HDR10+.

The external screen is a 2.7-inch horizontal screen with 9 independent panels for weather, travel, express delivery, calendar, commute advice, AI health, contacts, camera, and dial.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, the moto razr 2022 also uses the third-generation star orbiting shaft, X-axis linear motor, Dolby dual speakers, etc.and supports 19 5G frequency bands and 27 4G frequency bands.

Judging from the official spoiler parameters, this new phone can be said to be a true Snapdragon 8+ folding screen flagship.