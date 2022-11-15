Listen to the audio version of the article

Fans of the iconic MV Agusta – the red and silver sports bikes brought to podiums around the world in the 60s and 70s by Giacomo Agostini – could soon see the “motorbikes” produced by the Varese-based company on the track as well. This is one of the objectives of the agreement reached today between MV Agusta and the Austrian two-wheeler giant KTM (subsidiary of Pierer Mobility), which in November 2022 will acquire a 25.1% stake in the Italian brand, through a capital increase.

The partnership also provides for KTM to provide its support in the supply chain by taking over the management of the purchasing office, in addition to the partial distribution of the MV Agusta range through PIERER Mobility’s worldwide sales network.

The relaunch of a historic brand

After a few troubled years from a financial point of view, culminating in 2017 with the arrangement with creditors, the historic Italian brand has in fact found growth thanks to the investments made by the new owner of the Sardarov family, who bought it five years ago and invested from then about 180 million euros for its relaunch, repaying the debts and bringing the company back “in bonis”, which has 230 dioendenti and closed 2021 with 5 thousand motorcycles produced and revenues for about 90 million euros and is preparing this year to close the first financial statements in profit after the past troubles.

The entry of a colossus like KTM in the capital will bring several advantages: the Austrian group enters with MV Agusta in the segment of sports and luxury motorcycles and, for its part, the company founded in 1945 by the Agusta family will be able to benefit from the vast and widespread KTM’s distribution network, especially with a view to expanding into North America and Asia.

New models and new markets

Not only that: the operation brings new life to the development of the historic Italian brand, which is planning the creation of new models, as Timur Sardarov, the CEO of MV Agusta, the Russian-born entrepreneur who took over the brand from the Castiglioni family in 2017 and aims to grow by consolidating the “premium” character of the Agusta offer.