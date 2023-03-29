Home Business MotoGp, Rossi on Marquez: “So he made me lose the 2015 World Championship”




MotoGp, Rossi on Marquez: “A wound still deep”

Valentino Rossi, besides never having loved Max Biaggion the career finale had another big one enemythe Spanish Marc Marquez. The former champion of MotoGp he returned to attack his former rival, accusing him of doing to him voluntarily lose the title in 2015: “In Malaysia – explains Rossi and reports it from Repubblica – Marquez gave me annoyance throughout the racehe tried to throw me down. At that point I squeezed him and we touched. He says I kicked him but it’s not true. For me it is one wound Still open“. Valentino focused in particular on the 2015 Sepang GP, “a deep wound I think about too much.”

Reopened in recent months since Spanishwhich he reiterated that he was intimidated by the Italian champion earlier in the press conference, accused of helping Jorge Lorenzo in the rainbow sprint, and then on the track. Valentino also remembers the complicated post garastarting from a conversation with the same Marquez: “I told him, ‘Do you realize what you are doing? You’re ruining your image. Do you know that they will only remember you for this? Is worth ruin you to make me lose the World Cup?‘ But he looked at me distractedly”. Then the freezing shower for the choice of race direction: “I thought the marshals would start Marc last a ValenciaInstead discussion and“. Rossi lost the World Cup for five points.

