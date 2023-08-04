Motor Liability Reform: compulsory insurance also for scooters and light electric vehicles

Rome — The government extends the obligation of civil liability insurance to scooters and bicycles. He did so in yesterday evening’s Council of Ministers where the owner of Companies and Made in Italy, Adolfo Arso, brought the legislative decree which transposes the European directive on the subject of C Auto. And if Brussels had decided not to decide on the issue of scooters and electric bikes, acting like Pontius Pilate and leaving the choice to the individual states, Italy seized the opportunity to extend the obligation: even light electric vehicles, including precisely the scooters and electric bikes, must be insured. Already the Deputy Prime Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, had repeatedly announced crackdowns on the circulation of scooters. Colleague Urso, in the wake, intervenes on a crucial issue such as that of insurance. A question that will mainly affect individuals, not so much the rental companies. Over the years, the number of victims and accidents involving these means of urban micro-mobility has increased. If in 2021 there were 9 victims, in 2022 they rose to 16, an increase of 77.8%. In total, the accidents involving individuals on scooters were 2,929 in 2022, an increase of 39.4% compared to the 2,101 of the previous year. According to data from Asaps, the association of traffic police supporters, 759 people died on weekends on Italian roads in the first seven months of 2023, in 682 accidents: 360 by car, 254 by motorbike, 83 pedestrians (and electric wheelchairs ), 57 on bicycles, including scooters, and 5 on heavy vehicles and agricultural vehicles. Data that refer to only three days of each weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

The alarm from coachbuilders: “Insurance companies speculate on car repairs for bad weather damage” 03 August 2023

The measure does not only affect compressibility. The insurance coverage obligation is extended to vehicles regardless of the terrain on which they are used, whether they are stationary or moving and whether they are circulating in areas where access is subject to restrictions. Think of special vehicles such as those that circulate in airports or carry passengers from the gates to the planes. To ensure greater transparency, the tool renamed “estimate calculator” is strengthened, which allows consumers to compare the prices, tariffs and contractual conditions of insurance companies free of charge and can be consulted on the websites of IVASS, the institute for insurance supervision and the ministry.

Istat-Aci, road deaths on the rise in 2022: an average of 9 deaths per day by Redazione Cronaca 25 July 2023

The voluntary suspension of the insurance by the customer is also clearly defined. From now on it will not be a faculty granted by the company to consumers, but an obligation on the part of society. The suspension term may be extended several times, but may not last longer than nine months, compared to the annual twelve-month period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

