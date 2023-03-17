Light and shadow are constantly changing, giving Mazda designers endless possibilities to create objects with an emotional impact.

The central inspiration of Mazda design is Kodo – the “soul of movement”: The Japanese car manufacturer’s design language is based on a philosophy that sees vehicles as living objects. Kodo combines three elements: Ma, the beauty and harmony of empty space; Sori, the balanced and balanced curves; and Utsuroi, the play of light and shadow.

Mazda designers pay close attention to how these elements work together: how light affects the surfaces of the vehicle to create that visual effect of continuous movement that is Mazda design.

The light that emphasizes the lines and colors of the exterior design plays an equally important role as the light and shadow that is reflected in the interior, on the dashboard, the seats and the side panels.

In keeping with the Ma concept, the elimination of all sharp lines from the model’s surfaces creates an empty space, a canvas on which the light reveals the car’s natural beauty.

“Reflections are an integral part of our design language, so we pay special attention to how light interacts with the car so that we can emphasize design details, shapes and colors,” says Gustave Djon Toug, Mazda Senior Designer.

An example of this is the S-shaped reflections on the sides of the Mazda CX-60, which are bathed in changing light when the vehicle is in motion. In doing so, they create flowing and reflective patterns that reinforce the impression of movement and bring the car to life, even when stationary.

