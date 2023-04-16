Motorcycle, race accident at Misano: a 46-year-old rider dies

Giraudo was competing for the Italian Amateur Trophy, RR Cup category, 1000 class

Tragedy at Misano: a 46-year-old rider died in an accident during a motorcycle race on the Romagna circuit, valid for the speed Italian Cup. Fabrizio Giraudo, originally from Fossano in the province of Cuneo, was involved in a contact between several bikes which took place on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, he unfortunately died, the Italian Motorcycle Federation announced. The tender was canceled on the understanding with the promoter of the trophy and with the managers of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Giraudo was competing for the Trofeo Italiano Amatori, RR Cup category, 1000 class. According to the first reconstructions, a rider stopped on the edge of the circuit due to an engine problem. A second motorbike was unable to avoid the stationary vehicle and moved it to the center of the track where a third motorbike was arriving, that of the Piedmontese rider, who was thrown off and was then allegedly run over and killed by a fourth motorbike. The carabinieri seized the vehicles involved and an autopsy was ordered on the pilot’s body.

The President of the IMF, John Copioli, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join the pain of his family and loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest condolences.” The Trofeo Italiano Amatori is one of the four contested in the Coppa Italia speed which involves a total of 300 drivers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

