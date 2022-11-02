Listen to the audio version of the article

Double-digit increase for two-wheelers in Italy in October. As reported by the registration data of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles for the month of October released by Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories), the market recorded 21,802 vehicles equal to a growth of 25.95%. The driving force behind scooters is that, due to the renewed availability of vehicles, they register 12,326 vehicles and show an increase of 36.21%. Motorbikes follow with a growth of 17.22% and 7,938 registered vehicles. The trend of mopeds was more contained, however positive by 3.29% for a total of 1,538 registered vehicles. The exploit in October brings the cumulative almost equal to the previous year: the decline on 2021 is in fact – 0.71%, for a total of 266,118 vehicles. Scooters, which are discounting the partial negatives of the last eight months, stop at 130,645 registered vehicles, equal to a decrease of 7.37%. Motorcycles continue to grow with 116,565 units sold and an increase of 5.41%, while mopeds confirm the positive trend, recording 18,908 vehicles equal to + 15.38%. After the shutdown in August and September, the thrust of electric power is resumed vigorously – also thanks to the restart of state incentives, which in October registered 1,363 vehicles and an increase of 30.81%. In the annual cumulative, electric traction vehicles, which had already exceeded last year’s volumes in July, are approaching the milestone of 15,000 units, recording 14,236 vehicles, equal to a growth of 56.37%. “It was enough to temporarily overcome some residual supply problems to see the real weight of the desire and the need for two wheels in the country. Finally, these data also represent an excellent signal close to EICMA, the most important international exhibition event for the reference industry and for enthusiasts, which will be held in Milan next week and which is preparing to act as a stage for the whole ‘supply and demand – underlined the president of the association Paolo Magri – has allowed the market to finally express its full potential ”.

Eicma 2022

the 79th edition of Eicma, the international two-wheeler exhibition will be scheduled from 8 to 13 November next at Fiera Milano Rho. 58% of the exhibitors who will occupy the six pavilions of the exhibition center this year, one more than in 2021, come from abroad, representing 43 different countries. Over 1,300 brands on display, with numerous and important returns among companies. The new appearances are also significant: over 20% of exhibitors have chosen to show the fruit of their investments at EICMA for the first time. The first two days of exhibition will be reserved for the press and operators; from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 November the opening to the general public with the successful ingredients of the event: news, previews, the presence of pilots and celebrities. The MotoLive outdoor area will still be one of EICMA’s most adrenaline-pumping free attractions with acrobatic shows, entertainment, live shows and motorcycle races in the offroad arena. The outdoor spaces will also host test areas for motorcycles and eBikes and other initiatives promoted by exhibitors. Finally, thanks to the strategic collaboration and support of ICE – Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies – EICMA will set up a special area inside the pavilions dedicated to the most innovative Italian startups in the sector, which will be able to enjoy of the visibility offered and project on international markets.