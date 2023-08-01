Motorcycles, a double-digit growth market driven by scooters. Electricity is down

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the peak season, the motorcycle market is growing by double digits, mainly driven by scooters. According to data released by Confindustria Ancma, the national cycle and motorcycle accessories association, in July sales rose by 16.9% to 38,478 units compared to the same month a year ago. Driving the growth are scooters: in July 20,999 were registered with a growth of 23.15% compared to the previous year. Followed by motorcycles which totaled 15,084, +14.51% in one year. On the other hand, mopeds are still in decline: 2,395 were registered, 10.23% less than in July a year ago.

If we look at the first 7 months of the year, the sector’s performance is in any case clearly positive, with growth of 16.91% in the first 7 months, in line with the trend in the month of July. Even over the seven months, scooters (+24.63%) grew the most, followed by registered motorcycles. Even over the seven months, the engines remain in negative territory.

«The market as a whole has practically already reached the sales volumes recorded during the first ten months of last year – explains Paolo Magri, president of Confindustria Ancma -. This is a very encouraging sign, which confirms the central role of our industry’s products in mobility and leisure and which fuels expectations on Eicma, the most important exhibition event in the sector which will take place in Milan next November, as a unique opportunity in the world to channel all this interest towards two wheels and to offer international visibility to our companies».

Negative note for the electric market which in July recorded a decline of 35.59% and 1,397 vehicles put on the road. The situation of scooters is particularly critical, with volumes almost halved compared to July 2022 with 735 vehicles sold, equal to a drop of 44.7%. The balance for the first seven months also remains negative, with a performance of -23.25%, equal to 8,640 vehicles sold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

