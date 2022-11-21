Listen to the audio version of the article

Wandering around the (few) pavilions of the cycle and motorcycle show, one gets the clear feeling that a new “eastern invasion” is on the way to the two-wheeler market, and it will be 100% electric. Motorcycle enthusiasts have always believed that their world was unscathed by the hyper-technological “fashion” of electrification, but from what we saw at Eicma 2022, perhaps they were wrong.

Zero Motorcycle

Goodbye clones

If until today the offer was largely made up of low cost Chinese clones, the next one will be characterized by original designs and cutting-edge technological solutions. It must be acknowledged that brands such as the American Zero Motorcycle were the first to believe in a purely electric two-wheeled future, which is already able to offer a complete range that ranges from road bikes to motards, from naked bikes to sport tourers, the Italian Energica, which demonstrated its know-how by increasing the autonomy of the motorcycles presented in recent years with a simple software update, and even Harley Davidson, whose Livewire was perhaps too far ahead of its time (it was 2019), and has had to deal with immature technologies and production costs that were still too high. In the coming years we will hear more and more about brands such as Davinci, Horwin, Sarkcyber, Tromox and Xcol, all rigorously Made in China, which at Eicma demonstrated their ability to combine technological innovation, performance and design.

davinci

The reason for a breakthrough

The impression is that the new electric motors, more compact and performing, and the batteries with greater density, allow manufacturers to “play” more with the design. An example of this is the new DC100 by Davinci (26,000 euros), arriving in the first months of 2023, which has chosen, in an original way, to enhance the battery pack by making it a characterizing aesthetic element. The performances are respectable: the electric motor develops 100 kW of power and 850 Nm of maximum torque, which allow it to reach 200 km/h and reach 100 km/h in three seconds flat. The 17.7 kWh battery allows a range of 400 km (NEDC) with a recharge time of 30 minutes. The Brembo braking system is flanked by 17-inch Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber wheels and technologically interesting solutions such as the six-axis self-balancing system, remote software updating and the central display made up of your smartphone: with an app it is possible to have all the parameters of the motorbike under control and a “digital key” without which it will not start.

Who has rethought the electric motorcycle starting from scratch is the Chinese Horwing, which presented the Senmenti O scooters and the futuristic Senmenti X concept, based on an “intelligent” frame that integrates the motor, battery, inverter and sensors to offer high performance, reduce weight and therefore ensure great autonomy. Calling it a scooter is perhaps a bit of an understatement: the Senmenti 0 is able to reach a top speed of 200 km/h, accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and, thanks to the 400 V battery, offer autonomy of 300 km with a recharge time of 30 minutes, all without weighing more than 185 kg.

Sarkcyber

Sarkcyber Technology makes its debut in Europe bringing to Eicma 2022 design scooters, motorcycles and electric scooters signed by former Honda technicians. The HC10 Cetus is the first model developed by the Shanghai company equipped with a high-power central motor and an intelligent BMS system: it is based on the Power Integration Platform, a technology that integrates motor, controller and cooling system. This solution consists of a soft and non-welded connection between the motor and the controller which, through the elimination of the classic wiring, guarantees greater performance, efficiency and stability.