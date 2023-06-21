Motorcyclists: This airbag clothing can save lives

No protective sheet metal all around, no airbags in the steering wheel: motorcyclists move around on their machines without passive safety systems, which in the car include belt tensioners, for example. Your only protection: helmet and safety clothing. Crumple zone? none.

Airbags in motorcycles have so far been the absolute exception: apart from Honda for its Goldwing, no manufacturer offers them. After all, Piaggio could soon follow. The scooter manufacturer is currently developing an airbag solution together with Autoliv, manufacturer of automotive safety systems.

Bikers who would otherwise like to be protected with an inflating airbag in the event of an accident can only fall back on special airbag clothing. Ruprecht Müller from the ADAC technical center in Landsberg am Lech thinks this makes sense: “In the event of a collision, airbag jackets or airbag vests protect the driver, especially in the chest and back area, and therefore offer great protection potential.”

More about motorcycles and scooters

Mona Pekarek, editor at the trade journal “Motorrad”, also emphasizes the advantages over conventional protectors in traditional motorcycle clothing. Above all, the protective area on the torso is larger than with the usual motorcycle suits.

also read

Anyone who decides to buy an airbag vest or jacket should not shy away from the high acquisition costs – because it is advisable to use the latest and therefore usually expensive products.

Older models trigger via a ripcord that connects the rider to the motorcycle. “This technology is an anachronism, the reaction time is too slow for many interactions,” says Müller. In addition, the driver must always remember to attach the rip cord to the vehicle.

Airbag clothing for bikers is now mature

According to Matthias Haasper from the Institute for Bicycle Safety (ifz) in Essen, however, many airbag systems are now mature. Manufacturers such as Alpinestars, Dainese or Helite offer products to wear over or under. There are differences in the number of chambers, the areas to be protected and the type of release.

New generation systems inflate electronically controlled. Systems that use sensors on the fork to detect the high levels of acceleration the first time the front wheel hits work particularly quickly, and in the event of a fall or collision, trigger the airbag at an early stage, says Ruprecht Müller. It is also an advantage if the technology recognizes the type of accident – ​​such as a lateral slip.

Vests and jackets envelop the upper body – expert opinions differ when it comes to trousers with integrated airbags, which do not necessarily protect against life-threatening injuries. ADAC employee Müller is skeptical because they weigh more than conventional motorcycle pants, are poorly ventilated and limit the wearing comfort.

Clothing that inflates itself: Airbag vests are designed to protect motorcyclists from injuries in the event of an accident

Source: dpa-tmn/Florian Schuh

Because they also offer protection for the pelvis, hips and thighs – areas that are often affected in accidents – ifz employee Haasper still thinks they make sense.

If you decide to buy one, you can weigh it up: A vest can be combined with your own motorcycle clothing and is comparatively cheap. But if a new suit or jacket is on the shopping list anyway, “then an integrated airbag system is recommended,” says Matthias Haasper.

It is important that the jacket or vest meets your own comfort requirements. “Motorcyclists only like to wear them all the time if the jacket or vest is comfortable,” says Müller. The experts recommend trying it on in a specialist shop and taking a test drive to find out whether everything is in place and fits.

Have airbag clothing explained

If the choice falls on a vest, it is also a matter of taste whether it is worn under or over the motorcycle jacket, says Matthias Haasper. However, if it is pulled under, a margin of four to five centimeters is required so that the airbag can inflate correctly in the event of a fall. With a well-fitting leather suit, however, there is often no room for an undervest.

In order to avoid operating errors and thus jeopardize the protective effect, it is also important for motorcyclists to understand the electronic systems, says Müller. How is the system activated? How can a function check be carried out?

How motorcycle clothing with built-in airbags works is better explained before you buy it

Source: dpa-tmn/Uwe Rattay

Mona Pekarek also recommends the local specialist shop because of questions like these alone: ​​“The employees are trained on the systems and can explain how to use them in detail.”

In this way, most vests can be repaired after the airbag has been deployed. If the airbag is still OK, a new deployment cartridge is sufficient to reactivate the airbag. Gas cartridges can be replaced either by the owner or in a specialist shop.

Airbag clothing is expensive and requires a lot of maintenance

After a serious accident, however, it is best to leave the function check to professionals. The airbag clothing should then be sent to the retailer or to the manufacturer, recommends Matthias Haasper.

Depending on the technology and the manufacturer, the portable airbag systems must also be sent in for maintenance every two to three years.

This is a bit cumbersome, and the prices of airbag clothing also appear to be a hurdle: Current vests start at around 300 euros, airbag jackets and pants cost from around 500 euros and upwards. But on the other hand, the air cushions can save lives.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

