Home Business Motorhomes, motorbikes, classic cars: save money with seasonal license plates
Business

Motorhomes, motorbikes, classic cars: save money with seasonal license plates

by admin
Motorhomes, motorbikes, classic cars: save money with seasonal license plates

Dhe seasonal license plate is becoming more and more popular: the Federal Motor Transport Authority reports increasing numbers every year – and has been since its introduction in 1997. The symbol offers many advantages for users who drive their vehicles mainly in the summer months. And if you still want to change your insurance for this year to save money, you have to do that in the coming weeks. WELT AM SONNTAG explains what vehicle owners should know about the “fair weather license plate” – and how much can be saved, especially on insurance.

See also  Insurance, the employment contract to the test of the classification reform

You may also like

Mailing days 19/20 June 2013

Control and optimize processes

Politics – Estonia elects new parliament

Inclusion in the day-care center: How to make...

Checklist data protection in the home office page...

Musk’s “Investor Day” reveals “Grand Plan 3” Tesla...

Counterpoint: Apple will bag around 85 percent of...

Rakuten 11. Mai Expo 2013

Murphy’s Law – What can go wrong?

Greece – Again protests in Greek cities after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy