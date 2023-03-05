Dhe seasonal license plate is becoming more and more popular: the Federal Motor Transport Authority reports increasing numbers every year – and has been since its introduction in 1997. The symbol offers many advantages for users who drive their vehicles mainly in the summer months. And if you still want to change your insurance for this year to save money, you have to do that in the coming weeks. WELT AM SONNTAG explains what vehicle owners should know about the “fair weather license plate” – and how much can be saved, especially on insurance.