The Motorola moto new product launch conference on August 2 was canceled for some reason. Recently, Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China‘s mobile phone business department, said that new products such as moto X30 Pro / razr 2022 have been fully stocked on JD.com and entered offline distribution logistics. If everything goes according to plan, the new mobile phone will start online and offline sales at the same time on the day of release. According to the reservation page, the new product is expected to be released on August 11.

Now the moto X30 Pro image configuration details are exposed. According to Weibo blogger @Digital Chat Station, the moto X30 Pro mobile phone is equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (Samsung HP1 sensor, 1/1.22-inch ultra-large bottom, unit pixel size of 2.56μm, 16-in-1, support [email protected] 30FPS camera); 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle/macro lens (117-degree ultra-wide-angle, 2.5cm AF macro, unit pixel size 1.28μm 4-in-1); 12-megapixel high-definition portrait lens (supports golden tri-focal length, 2x Telephoto, Sony IMX663 sensor, aperture f/1.6, unit pixel size 1.22μm). Front 60-megapixel selfie camera.

In addition, the blogger also revealed that the moto X30 Pro mobile phone starts with 8GB+128GB storage, and the moto razr 2022 folding screen also starts with 8GB+128GB, and it is expected to kill the low price.

It is reported that the moto X30 Pro will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 processor. The sensor of the moto X30 Pro uses a 1/1.22” super outsole, known as a “super-realistic image master”, using a 35mm human eye, 50mm Eye of the Heart and 85mm Eye of the Portrait are available in three different focal lengths. 3C certification shows that the machine is equipped with a 125W charger. The moto X30 Pro uses a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution 144Hz high-brush OLED single-hole curved screen. The back of the fuselage is a matrix camera module, with a total of three cameras, a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel lens and a 12-megapixel lens.

The moto razr 2022 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 processor, a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.5-inch outsole, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera. In terms of screen, the Motorola Razr 2022 has a 6.7-inch inner screen, supports FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and an outer screen of 3 inches. The new phone has also upgraded the hinge, using the third-generation star orbit hinge, which may be the flattest vertical folding screen phone.

