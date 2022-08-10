Original title: Motorola moto X30 Pro / razr 2022 official information released, only the announced price

IT House August 10 news, tomorrow, Motorola will hold a new product launch conference and start online and offline sales on the same day. This conference will bring moto razr 2022 / X30 Pro / S30 Pro three mobile phones.

Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China‘s mobile phone business department, has warmed up the new phone many times before. Today, the details of the moto X30 Pro / razr 2022 mobile phones appeared on the appointment interface of Motorola mobile phones.

The appointment interface shows that the 200-megapixel flagship moto X30 Pro is available in black and white, equipped with an X-axis linear motor and dual linear Dolby stereo speakers, and runs the myui 4.0 system. The machine uses a 6.7-inch 144Hz high-brush centered single-hole curved screen, and the screen supports 1 billion color display and global DC.

In terms of performance,The moto X30 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ chipequipped with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, AnTuTu has a running score of 1,114,761 points, with strong performance.

In terms of imaging, the moto X30 Pro has a front 60-megapixel selfie camera, and the rear three cameras are a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle/macro lens, and a 12-megapixel high-definition portrait lens (2x telephoto).

In terms of battery life,moto X30 Pro supports 125W wired fast charging, and comes with a gallium nitride charger that can fully charge your phone in 19 minutes. In addition, the machine uses dual-coil technology to support 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse fast charging.

Folding screen flagship moto razr 2022 equipped with Snapdragon 8 + processor, The shaft adopts the third-generation star orbit shaft technology, which is not easy to produce creases. In addition, the machine has Dolby dual speakers and X-axis linear motor, running myui 4.0 system. In terms of screen, the machine uses a 6.7-inch inner screen and a 2.7-inch outer screen. Among them, the internal screen supports up to 144Hz high refresh rate (only in game mode, the game can be adapted to 144Hz), HDR10 + high dynamic range, DC dimming, 1 billion color display, etc., and the screen has passed dual SGS certification, effectively reducing Blu-ray and smear. In terms of imaging, the moto razr 2022 has a front 32-megapixel selfie camera, and the rear dual-camera is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. The machine supports dual framing of internal and external screens, and can view the finished film at the same time. IT House learned that digital blogger @Digital Chat Station said that both new phones will have versions with 8+128GB storage specifications, so the starting price should be more attractive. Let's look forward to Motorola's press conference tomorrow and wait for the official price announcement.

