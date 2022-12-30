Listen to the audio version of the article

A year ago Motorola launched a very interesting object (and this should already be surprising given the low wow effect of the smartphones it offers, on average as exciting as a discount bar of soap). The object in question was called (indeed it is called since it still exists) MA1 and it was a dongle that made Android wireless in any (or almost) car equipped with wired Android Auto. A great convenience. All you had to do was plug the small box into the USB port, pair it with the phone’s Bluetooth and you were done. Android Auto went wireless. Super comfortable.

Motorola MA1

At the time MA1 was unique in its kind, albeit with some limitations such as the absurdity of the integrated and non-removable USB cable (the object remained hanging q on the door) or the absence of a female USB A to recharge the phone since the battery can’t hold up for a long trip.

Motorola MA1 was an instant success: the product sold out in the first batches. But only abroad and above all in the USA.

And in Italy? It never arrived in our country (apart from some appearances, perhaps not even official, on Amazon). Evidently some marketing genius at Motorola thought it inappropriate to distribute it. Yet the market space is enormous, perhaps some agreements could be made with dealers and car manufacturers (there are still many models without wireless Android Auto). In short, Motorola MA1 was the classic missed opportunity, also to give an innovative image to a brand that is now rather boring in its offer. The result is obvious: Motorola has left the field open to devices such as the excellent Carlink Kits widely available on Amazon. In short, try again Motorola.