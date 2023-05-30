Motors, France closes the euro 7: “It makes companies spend money unnecessarily”

LILLE. French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire decrees the end of the Euro 7 standard, the one that Dutch Commissioner Timmermans would like to impose as an intermediate step towards decarbonisation by 2035. “The Euro 7 standard should be abandoned because it makes companies spend money unnecessarily. Our goal is the creation of a European electric car industry that is autonomous”.

After the de profundis of the authoritative exponent of the Paris government, the euro 7 standard will hardly survive. Le Maire chooses a highly symbolic moment for the inauguration of the first European factory for the production of batteries. The first of Acc’s project for the production, when fully operational, of 120 Gigawatts of energy corresponding to the needs of about 800,000 cars. The project envisages three plants: the last one to be built will be in Termoli, Italy. It will employ 2,000 people like the other two. Overall, the three plants will involve an investment of 6 billion, of which 2.8 from public funds. “What we are inaugurating is the first piece of a great European project” explained the president of Stellantis John Elkann.

The production of the French plant will therefore not be sufficient but important. The factory says Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, “is the first step for the Darwinian transformation of the automotive industry towards sustainability”.

During his visit to the plant, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso

Met Tavares and John Elkann: “with the top management of Stellantis – Urso said – we discussed a joint project between the company and the government to accompany the transition of the car industry and increase production in the Italian plants”. How? “By modulating incentives towards products that are within the reach of Italian families”.