Motorway, tolls hit in 2024: here’s when the increase starts and how much it will be

New year, new rates. An article of the Milleproroghe decree provides for an increase in motorway tolls of 2.3% for 2024. Consumer associations have cried foul, claiming that it is a favor to the concessionaires. In reality, the adjustment was also decided by the government to remunerate those companies that have carried out work in recent years, but whose financial plans have not been renewed.

To understand the government’s choice it is necessary to summarize the dealer tariff mechanism. When the government grants the management of a stretch of motorway to a company, the latter also undertakes to carry out maintenance and modernization works. The PEF (economic-financial plan) that the concessionaires discuss every 5 years with the relevant ministries (MEF and MIT) already contemplates some adjustments, but the mechanism still provides that the company turns to the government showing the work done, to obtain the adjustments tariffs. However, ministries are often unable to evaluate and approve the PEFs sent by companies in the sector. And so to date most of the concessions are managed even though the respective PEFs have not been approved. Moral: these companies do not see any adjustments recognized. The Milleproroghe decree intervened to “remedy” this situation. This is the case for example of Astm, which invested more than 3 billion in the period 2019-2023 despite the fact that the PEF relating to that period has not yet been approved (unlike that of Aspi). «It would have been preferable if the decree had applied the increase – due and necessary – to adapt to increased inflation, at the same time as the revision of the entire PEF. In this way, and by simplifying a lot, it would have been possible to evaluate the proposals for revision of the PEF, which the dealers will present by March next year, together with the investments and services proposed and the related costs to be borne”, explains Carmen Leo, partner of LCA Law Firm. You plans which, moreover, already apply the new tariff system introduced by the Transport Authority. At this point, the sector experts’ bet is that the government will grant all companies (both those with an approved PEF and others) an adjustment of 2.3% for 2024, also to avoid appeals. Different case for companies whose concession has expired (such as Autostrada dei Fiori, which manages the A10 Savona-Ventimiglia) for which the tariff increase will probably not be applied.

The thesis of job-related increases does not convince consumer associations. For Assoutenti the increases are «apparently aimed at financing works on the network, but in reality they contribute to the profits of the motorway companies», while for Codacons the increases, as well as being «completely unjustified», will be added «to the long list of price and tariff increases which will affect families in 2024.”

