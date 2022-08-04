Listen to the audio version of the article

On the Ligurian motorways, after 2022 “the impact of construction sites and the traffic situation will progressively improve”; but the return «to sustainable levels of mobility» is not expected before 2024 and only from 2025 onwards «the presence of construction sites on the network will be ‘normalized’». This is explained by Francesco Sapio, director of the 1st section of Autostrade per l’Italia (which includes the Liguria network), who explains how the company is working to try to finish as quickly as possible the modernization works involving the Ligurian motorways, the most impacting of which, for traffic, concern tunnels.

In recent days, after a meeting of the ministerial technical table on the motorway construction sites, the lightening of the works for the month of August has started for Liguria, with the addition of the dismantling of the construction sites on weekends. For the Aspi network, some interventions that cannot be postponed on the Genoa node are an exception.

New rules after the collapse of Morandi

After the collapse of the Morandi bridge, on 14 August 2018, between that year and 2020, new regulations were introduced, with the aim of completing a real modernization of the Italian motorway network; the goal, explains Sapio, is “to give bridges and tunnels superior performance to those for which they were designed 50-60 years ago, equating them to new constructions”. Hence the massive commitment that concerns the Ligurian network, where there are 285 tunnels (48% of the total managed by Aspi), and 516 bridges and viaducts (26% of the total Aspi).

7.9 billion euro plan for the motorway network

“In Liguria – says Sapio – an important plan to modernize and upgrade the network is underway, for a total of 7.9 billion (including new works such as the gutter, San Benigno junction, Genoa subport tunnel, Fontanabuona tunnel, ndr) “. Of these, 1.6 billion are destined for the modernization of bridges, tunnels, safety and noise barriers and concern five assets: «structural adjustment of bridges and viaducts; adaptation of tunnels to fire prevention regulations; structural adaptation of tunnels; upgrading of safety barriers (guard rails, ndr); remediation and upgrading of noise barriers ». The works with the highest impact on traffic are those done in the tunnel.

Construction sites, less impact on traffic

For two years now, however, the impact of the days of construction sites on traffic, says Sapio, “has been decreasing: in 2020 we recorded 35 thousand days / construction site; in 2021 20 thousand (-44%), in 2022 we estimate 17 thousand (-51% on 2020 and -10% on 2021). We are aware that the inconveniences are not over yet. The analysis of the planning of the interventions shows that 2022 will still be a year with a high degree of construction sites and will be the year in which the cognitive analysis of all the works started in 2020 will be completed, in accordance with the new rules. Instead, in the first half of 2023 the adaptation works of the fire protection systems of all the tunnels of the Ligurian network will be substantially completed and the works of the A26 tunnels will be completed. Starting from 2023, there will be a progressive decrease in construction sites until 2025. From that moment on, the presence of construction sites on the network will be “normalized” and their impact will be relegated to specific situations concentrated in short periods of the year ” .