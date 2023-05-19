Mottarone tragedy, the prosecutor closes the investigation with 8 suspects

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two years after the massacre at the Mottarone cable car on 23 May 2021, which caused the death of 14 people, the Verbania prosecutor has closed the investigation, serving the notice to 8 suspects (six people and two companies). These are the manager Luigi Nerini, Gabriele Tadini, Enrico Perocchio, and, for Leitner, Martin Leitner, managing director, the chairman of the board Anton Seeber and the manager Peter Rabansen. In addition to them, the investigations were also notified to the two companies Ferrovie del Mottarone srl and Leitner spa. Therefore, remove the positions of the other 6 suspects.

In the notice of closure of investigations for the Mottarone massacre of 23 May 2021, the Verbania prosecutor writes that there was a «failure to carry out checks monthly sight glasses on the section of pulling rope near the point of coupling to the trolley (fused head)». The checks would have allowed, according to the prosecutor’s office, “to detect the signs of degradation of the rope” and to lead to the “disposal of the rope” itself. The rope, on the other hand, deteriorated to the point of breaking at the molten head “point where the rope had about 68% of the wires with fracture surfaces”.

The Mottarone cable car cabin collapsed after the hauling rope broke, and without the emergency brakes coming into action because they were inhibited by the forks inserted. In the tragedy they lost their lives 14 peopleincluding two children.

More precisely, according to the prosecutor’s office, the “monthly visual checks on the section of pulling rope near the coupling point to the trolley (fused head), foreseen by the use and maintenance manual and by the operating regulations” were not carried out, therefore detected the «signs of rope degradation (….)», which instead «progressively deteriorated, until it broke», precisely in correspondence with the same grafting point in which «it had about 68% of the wires» damaged.