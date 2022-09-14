Listen to the audio version of the article

«The mountain industry must be included among the energy-intensive ones as soon as possible and whatever the political color of the next government will be. Furthermore, it must be included in any provision and intervention in support of energy-intensive industries ». This is the appeal that Valeria Ghezzi, president of Anef (National Association of cableway operators) addresses to the executive who will come out of the polls. The Anef national assembly will take place on Friday, the first in attendance since 2019, and it will above all be an opportunity to tell politics what the priorities of the sector are and the measures to be implemented to make them safe before expensive energy bends them.

“With these prices – adds the president – our companies risk bankruptcy. There are those who see their margins reset to zero with the consequent zeroing of investments and the loss of competitiveness compared to other Alpine winter destinations. Energy is vital for us because no one can afford an empty mountain, abandoned at the risk of hydrogeological instability ».

The increases in ski passes of around 10% do not cover the higher energy costs, but only the increases in inflation. So some Piedmontese entrepreneurs have expressed their intention not to open the plants because it is uneconomical. “Thus the entire mountain chain is blocked, closures are to be avoided” urges the president. The costs of electricity and gas have more than tripled and the prospect that they will increase further during the winter make budgets useless and in addition “they cannot be passed on to customers otherwise no one would come to the mountains” urges Valeria Ghezzi. There is a risk of a stop in investments with the consequent loss of competitiveness compared to the mountain stations of Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland and Slovenia. «Germany and Austria – continues the president – have allocated substantial aid for businesses also in the mountains. Our risk is to lose arrivals from abroad but after Covid these flows are absolutely to be regained “.

On Friday during the assembly a manifesto will be presented to be submitted to the next government. In addition to the need to be recognized as an energy-intensive sector, the accent is placed on sustainability that must not only be environmental, but social and economic “because our companies protect and guard the mountains that are our heritage”. Then there is a more technical request: that the Ministry of Tourism remain “because a country that achieves 13% of GDP with tourism cannot fail to have it”. Then, for the second consecutive year, the implementing decrees of Legislative Decree 40 of 28 February 2021 on safety in winter sports are missing.

Then there is another problem to be faced: that of water, which is essential to produce programmed snow. «At high altitude – explains Valeria Ghezzi – there is little water in the streams due to the lack of rainfall and it is necessary to create basins with the function of indispensable water reserves for the mountains. They are also used for agriculture, civil protection and in winter to produce technical snow. We ask local administrations for more simplifications for their implementation because they are systems at the service, available to the whole community ». Basins that represent a further important investment: for example, building one of 60 thousand cubic meters involves an expense close to two million euros.