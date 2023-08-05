Mourning for Conte, the father of the leader of the 5 Star Movement died

The father of the leader of the 5 Star Movement died. Meloni expresses his closeness to the former president

“He cColleague Giuseppe Conte was struck by a serious mourning, the loss of his father. The presidency of the Chamber has already expressed to the family members the expression of heartfelt sympathy for their pain which it now wishes to renew also in the name of the assembly”. This was announced in the Chamber to the Chamber Giorgio Mulèrotating president.

Lots of condolence messages from 5 Star Movement. “The whole political community of the M5S gathers around the president Giuseppe Conte in this moment of pain for the disappearance of his father Nicola. Our strongest hug”. The M5S writes it in a tweet. “I want to express my closeness to Giuseppe Conte for the death of his father Nicola. I offer him and his family my sincere condolences in this moment of grief”. The Prime Minister writes it in a tweet Giorgia Meloni.

“In my personal name and of the Action-Italia viva-Renew Europe group of the Senate, I express to President Giuseppe Conte my deepest and heartfelt condolences for the serious human loss suffered with the disappearance of his father and our participation in his and his family’s pain”. So on Twitter the president of the Action-Italy group alive in the Senate Enrico Borghi.

“An affectionate hug to Giuseppe Conte who has lost his father. With the friendship and closeness of always, I address my condolences to him and to all his family”. He says it Goffredo Bettini, national leader of the Democratic Partyregarding the disappearance of the father of the president of the M5s.

