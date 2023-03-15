Home Business Movie – Harvey Weinstein not sentenced on allegations by two other women
Business

Movie – Harvey Weinstein not sentenced on allegations by two other women

by admin
Movie – Harvey Weinstein not sentenced on allegations by two other women

Weinstein in court in Los Angeles in October last year Image: AFP

The former US film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has already been sentenced to several decades in prison for raping women, avoids a sentence in the cases involving allegations by two other alleged victims.

The former US film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has already been sentenced to several decades in prison for raping women, avoids a sentence in the allegations of two other alleged victims. After the jury could not reach a verdict, the Los Angeles judge dropped the lawsuits Tuesday.

Weinstein was sentenced last month to 16 years in prison for raping a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel ten years ago. In that case, the jury found him clearly guilty. However, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the assault allegations by two other women, and these charges have now been dropped.

This is the second rape trial against the former film mogul. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison two years ago in another trial in New York for rape and aggravated sexual assault.

Weinstein has consistently maintained his innocence and has appealed both convictions.

The revelations about him and his abuse of power in Hollywood led to the emergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017. In total, dozens of women have accused the once celebrated film producer of sexual assaults and even rape.

HOME PAGE

See also  Human capital, digitalization and the environment to revive Sardinia

You may also like

ChatGPT: Cooking, tutoring, controlling – the new version...

EU, MEPs are calling for a tax on...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The US CPI data...

Mario Cucinella Architects, Martina Martino is the new...

Von der Leyen defends “green” industrial plans –...

Ronzulli not invited to Salvini’s party. It was...

AMD’s most powerful nuclear display runs against the...

Politics – Concern about women dancing without headscarves...

Generali, Donnet beats expectations in 2022: profit jumps...

Verbrenner-Aus 2035: Wissing forges an alliance with EU...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy