The former US film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has already been sentenced to several decades in prison for raping women, avoids a sentence in the cases involving allegations by two other alleged victims.

The former US film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has already been sentenced to several decades in prison for raping women, avoids a sentence in the allegations of two other alleged victims. After the jury could not reach a verdict, the Los Angeles judge dropped the lawsuits Tuesday.

Weinstein was sentenced last month to 16 years in prison for raping a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel ten years ago. In that case, the jury found him clearly guilty. However, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the assault allegations by two other women, and these charges have now been dropped.

This is the second rape trial against the former film mogul. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison two years ago in another trial in New York for rape and aggravated sexual assault.

Weinstein has consistently maintained his innocence and has appealed both convictions.

The revelations about him and his abuse of power in Hollywood led to the emergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017. In total, dozens of women have accused the once celebrated film producer of sexual assaults and even rape.

