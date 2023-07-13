Movie – Hollywood actors go on strike

Seats the US Actors Union Image: AFP

Hollywood comes to a standstill: the actors of the US film and television industry go on strike after failed negotiations with the big studios. The executive board of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) voted unanimously Thursday to call for a walkout, chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in Los Angeles. The first strike by US actors since 1980 is scheduled to begin at midnight on Friday night.

Because US screenwriters have also been on strike for eleven weeks, Hollywood has experienced a double strike for the first time in more than 60 years. While the stoppage of work by the screenwriters had already severely hampered productions for cinema and television, many film and series projects are now likely to come to a complete standstill because of the actors’ strike.

The Screen Actors Guild, which represents around 160,000 actors, is demanding higher fees from studios and streaming providers such as Disney, Paramount and Netflix, as well as assurances about the future use of artificial intelligence. A deadline for an agreement in the negotiations with the Association of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired on Thursday night without a result.

“We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to call off negotiations,” the association of film and television producers said in the episode. “It’s the union’s decision, not ours.”

Disney boss Bob Iger dismissed the union’s demands on CNBC as “not realistic”. The decision to go on strike was “very disturbing”.

The union, on the other hand, argues that actors’ fees and follow-up payments have deteriorated significantly over the past decade because of the “rise of the streaming ecosystem”. “Furthermore, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions.” The union not only represents superstars like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close, but also numerous actors who keep their heads above water with supporting roles.

The last US actors’ strike in 1980 lasted three months. The last double strike by actors and screenwriters was in 1960.

The current strike will have a massive impact on Hollywood. TV and film projects are facing major delays. With the beginning of the strike, actors are no longer allowed to advertise films that are new to the cinema – and that in the middle of summer and thus in the blockbuster season. The Emmy Film Awards ceremony planned for September 18 could also be postponed.

