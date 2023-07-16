Movie – Hollywood stars stay away from Disney premiere due to actor strikes

Red carpet without Hollywood stars in California Image: AFP

Red carpet without stars: Due to the historic strike by Hollywood actors, the main actors of the new Disney film “The Haunted Mansion” did not appear at the premiere of the horror comedy. It was “really very, very difficult,” director Justin Simien told AFP on Saturday night at the premiere of the strip at Disneyland, California. As a member of the industry, he “absolutely supports” the striking actors, even though he “misses them terribly”.

The stars of the strip, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis, were in together with all their colleagues on Friday night after failed negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild union (SAG-AFTRA) and the major film studios went on strike. It is the first strike by US actors since 1980. Because US screenwriters have also been on strike for eleven weeks, Hollywood is experiencing a double strike for the first time in more than 60 years.

SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 actors. The union is demanding higher fees from studios and streaming providers such as Disney, Paramount and Netflix, as well as assurances about the future use of artificial intelligence (AI).

