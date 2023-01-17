In the past year, in the face of the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core effectively coordinated the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and the Chinese economy faced difficulties and withstood the pressure. Progress steadily.

On January 17, the 2022 China Economic Answer Sheet was released——

The gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 120 trillion yuan, an increase of 3% year-on-year; the overall employment base was stable, consumer prices rose moderately, grain production enjoyed another bumper harvest, the scale of domestic demand continued to expand, and the overall economic and social situation was harmonious and stable.

This is a hard-won report card——

Moving forward under pressure, the overall economic and social situation remains stable

The annual economic output exceeded 120 trillion yuan, about 18 trillion U.S. dollars based on the average annual exchange rate, ranking second in the world; the per capita GDP reached 12,741 U.S. dollars, staying above 12,000 U.S. dollars for two consecutive years…

“The continuous increase in economic aggregate and per capita level means that my country’s comprehensive national strength, social productivity, international influence, and people’s living standards have been further improved. my country’s development foundation is firmer, development quality is better, and development momentum is more abundant. Strong, great potential, wide space and long-term positive fundamentals have not changed.” said Kang Yi, director of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Responding to multiple shocks with “stability”, China‘s economic answer sheet shows the resilience of long-term development——

In the past five years, our country has withstood multiple tests such as the accelerated evolution of the world‘s changes, the impact of the new crown epidemic, and the domestic economic downturn, achieving an average annual growth rate of more than 5%.

Since 2022, in the face of repeated impacts of multiple unexpected factors such as frequent outbreaks of the epidemic and extreme high temperature weather, the complexity, severity, and uncertainty of the development environment have increased. China‘s GDP has grown by 3%, and the economy has slowed down but not stalled.

Kang Yi said that the annual economic growth rate announced by Germany is estimated at 1.9%. According to the forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the GDP growth rate of the United States and Japan in 2022 will not exceed 2%. The speed is a relatively fast growth rate.”

Judging from the important indicators supporting the macro economy, the “stable” chassis of China‘s economy is still solid:

For the whole year of 2022, the scale of investment in fixed assets will exceed 57 trillion yuan, the total retail sales of consumer goods will stabilize at around 44 trillion yuan, and the total volume of trade in goods will exceed 40 trillion yuan. Grain output has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years. 12.06 million new urban jobs were created, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2%, and the balance of foreign exchange reserves at the end of the year reached 3,127.7 billion U.S. dollars, ranking first in the world…

With “progress” to accumulate development momentum, China‘s economic answer sheet highlights the quality of high-quality development——

The innovation-driven development strategy has been implemented in depth, and the leading role of new growth drivers has become increasingly prominent. In 2022, the added value of the high-tech manufacturing industry above the designated size will increase by 7.4% over the previous year, 3.8 percentage points faster than that of all industries above the designated size; the online retail sales of physical goods will account for 27.2% of the total retail sales of consumer goods, an increase of 2.7 percentage points over the previous year .

The vitality of development is further stimulated. By the end of 2022, there will be 169 million registered market entities nationwide, including 114 million individual industrial and commercial households.

“The data is better than expected.” Agence France-Presse commented on China‘s economic performance in 2022 on the 17th.

Efficient overall planning, bringing together powerful joint forces to overcome difficulties

Walking into the production workshop of Yongqiang Technology Co., Ltd. located in Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, the workers are skillfully operating the equipment, and the five production lines are running at full power and high speed, creating a busy scene.

However, just a few months ago, the company’s cash flow was once very tight due to rising raw material costs and slow return of funds. When it was difficult, more than 23 million yuan was left to credit the tax refund. “Without this money, we may not be able to survive,” said Wang Yawei, the relevant person in charge of the company.

Since March last year, the highly contagious Omicron mutant strain has spread to most provinces. The situation in Ukraine has evolved complicatedly. The triple pressure of domestic demand contraction, supply shocks, and weakening expectations continues to evolve, and the economic recovery momentum is under pressure.

The epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe. These are the clear requirements of the Party Central Committee. All departments and localities have implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, adhered to the word “stability” and strived for progress while maintaining stability, and made efforts and proactive actions in various policies to promote economic recovery and stabilization.

Optimizing and improving policies and measures, focusing on stabilizing the economic fundamentals——

Focus on epidemic prevention and control with one hand, and continuously optimize and adjust epidemic prevention policies according to the time and situation; focus on development with one hand, accelerate the implementation of seven major policies including macro, micro, structure, technology, reform and opening up, regional, and social, and plan and launch incremental policy tools, six aspects The 33 policies focused on solidly stabilizing the economy and continued to strengthen, and a package of policy measures was introduced in a timely manner.

When the Politburo meeting of the CPC Central Committee held on April 29, 2022 set the tone for economic work, it emphasized that “we must increase macro policy adjustments to stabilize the economy.” A series of macro-control policies were introduced in a timely manner to push the economy back to normal operation.

Since November last year, with the release of optimization measures for the “Twenty Measures” and “New Ten Measures”, various localities have worked hard to improve the scientificity and precision of epidemic prevention and control in their implementation, and strive to reduce the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Earnestly grasp the bottom line of people’s livelihood, and firmly grasp the development initiative——

Employment is the most basic livelihood of the people. Employment pressure has risen sharply since last year, and all aspects have continued to increase efforts to stabilize employment, keeping the bottom line of preventing large-scale unemployment.

Increase the policy of reducing burdens and stabilizing jobs. As of the end of November 2022, a total of 116.2 billion yuan of social insurance premiums for pension, unemployment, and work-related injuries have been deferred in stages, and 90.3 billion yuan of employment subsidies have been issued; opinions on strengthening the construction of the odd job market have been issued; Employment graduate service tackling action; promulgated documents to promote employment and entrepreneurship of migrant workers…

In the context of high global inflation, my country has accurately grasped the strength of policies to ensure supply and stabilize prices, and the annual CPI rose by 2%. Grain production remained above 1.3 trillion catties, with coal as the “anchor” to maintain the overall stability of energy prices, and the “vegetable basket” products were sufficient in quantity and stable in price. The achievements of ensuring smoothness and smoothness continued to be consolidated, and the supply of living materials was not out of stock and kept in stock.

“In the face of fluctuations in the international supply system, we have strengthened security capacity building in key areas such as food, energy, industrial chains, and supply chains, creating favorable conditions for coping with external risks and challenges,” Kang Yi said.

Confidence to promote further economic stability and upward growth

Recently, the passenger flow during the Spring Festival has recovered rapidly, and business groups “going out to sea” have also returned home with results. “After the outbreak, we went to Japan to visit customers for the first time, which not only strengthened the idea of ​​deepening cooperation between the two parties, but also set aside an advance amount for the annual production plan.” Tao Jia, Director of the General Manager Office of Anhui Ma’anshan Jinzi Textile Decoration Products Co., Ltd. Wood said.

CNN reported that as China optimizes its anti-epidemic policies and introduces favorable economic measures, many international financial institutions predict that China‘s economy will recover steadily in 2023.

With the continuous adjustment and optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures across the country, the number of tourists in multiple business districts has increased, and the number of tourists to popular scenic spots has ushered in an increase.

Before 4 p.m., the “post-90s” guy Shi Lei greeted the shop assistants to prepare for the evening market. Shi Lei, the manager of a restaurant in Tianjin, has been busy every day since he resumed business on January 10. “On the day of resumption of business, it sold the highest turnover in the past three years.” Shi Lei said.

The epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, and my country’s economic development is also facing many risks and challenges under multiple goals: the growth momentum of the world economy is slowing down, and the latest report of the World Bank lowered the global economic growth forecast in 2023 to 1.7%, the third largest in the past 30 years. low level. The foundation of domestic economic recovery is not yet solid.

The more risks and challenges we face, the more we must strengthen our confidence, overcome difficulties, and move forward steadily towards high-quality development.

When the Central Economic Work Conference in 2022 is deploying the economic work in 2023, it emphasizes that “it is necessary to insist on stability and make progress in stability”, and further clarifies the “six better overall plans” that must be grasped to do a good job in economic work. It is required to “strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies to form a joint force to promote high-quality development.”

Intensify macro-policy regulation and control to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery——

The consumer market was significantly disturbed by the epidemic in the short term. Last year, the total retail sales of consumer goods fell by 0.2%. In the new year, it is crucial to restore and expand consumption.

The “Strategic Planning Outline for Expansion of Domestic Demand (2022-2035)” has been released to the public, making new deployments for further exerting demand advantages. In the past few days, Beijing, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia and other places have issued various consumer coupons intensively to activate the consumer market and boost consumer demand.

Appropriately carry out infrastructure investment ahead of time, increase support for manufacturing investment; focus on meeting the needs of new citizens, develop more marketable financial products, and encourage the consumption of housing, automobiles and other bulk commodities; clearly continue to implement relevant preferential policies for individual income tax …The current various policies are coordinated and “twisted” into a joint force to provide strong support for coping with risks and challenges and stabilizing the economic fundamentals.

“Starting from the second half of 2022, macro-policy regulation has shifted from protecting market entities to stimulating domestic demand. After more than half a year of implementation and follow-up of these policies, coupled with the continued strengthening of macro-control policies in 2023, it will stabilize infrastructure construction and manufacturing industries. , and investment in the service industry will play a role.” said Zhu Baoliang, chief economist of the State Information Center.

Deepen reform and opening up, stimulate the vitality of economic and social development——

On January 2, the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) officially came into effect for Indonesia, and Yongzhou Customs, a subsidiary of Nanning Customs, issued Guangxi’s first certificate of origin exported to Indonesia under RCEP.

“With this certificate, when our honey product mixed syrup is cleared in Indonesia, the tariff will be reduced from the original 5% to zero tariff.” Zhou Guihua, executive director of Guangxi Honey Doctor Bee Industry Co., Ltd. said.

Expand market access and increase the opening up of the modern service industry; improve the modern corporate governance of state-owned enterprises with Chinese characteristics, and truly operate according to the market mechanism; increase the protection of intellectual property rights and the legal rights and interests of foreign investment… 2022 Central Economic Work Conference The series of deployments released a clear signal of further deepening reform and opening up.

The continuous optimization of the business environment and the wider opening of the door will provide a lasting impetus for the steady progress of the Chinese economy.

Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Commission in charge of daily work, said that it is expected that in the first half of 2023, especially in the second quarter, social production and living order will be restored at an accelerated pace, and economic vitality will be released at an accelerated pace. “We have the confidence, conditions, and ability to promote the overall improvement of my country’s economic operation.”

The authors of this article, Wei Yukun, Pan Jie, and Zhou Yuan, are from Xinhua News Agency.

