Moving from Zurich – FIFA wants to move around 100 jobs to Miami – News

The world football association Fifa apparently wants to move more than a hundred jobs from Zurich to Miami. The legal department is said to be affected by the move. This is reported by news agencies, citing internal sources.

“Fifa is a global leadership body and certain departments have been informed about a planned move to the new permanent headquarters in Miami,” the association said upon request and partially confirmed the information.

This corresponds to the global vision of an organization with 211 member associations, it said. The new offices in Miami and Singapore would be in addition to the Paris location and regional offices worldwide. FIFA’s headquarters will remain in Zurich, the association also announced.

Helpful for the 2026 World Cup in the USA

In particular, the legal department is set to move to Miami, according to AFP’s source. The city in the southern US state of Florida is strategically interesting due to its proximity to the 41 member associations of Concacaf, the North and Central American Association. In addition, there would be an easy connection to South America.

The football association had already relocated some of the positions from its headquarters in Paris. FIFA recently opened a new office in Miami. It is intended to simplify the organization of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The USA will also host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The world football association was founded in Paris in 1904. He moved to Zurich in 1932. In 2007, the Zurich location became the headquarters.