Moving minds! Global education for the young people: the value of interculturality at the centre

On 25 May at the Intesa Sanpaolo Congress Center in Palazzo Belgioioso in Milan, there will be reflections on the value of interculturalism as a pedagogical proposal capable of accelerating the internationalization of the Italian school and facilitating the opening of the young generations towards other cultures by focusing on knowledge of other and respect for diversity.

During the event, Elisa Zambito Marsala – Head of Social Enhancement and Relations with Universities, Intesa Sanpaolo and Roberto Ruffino – General Secretary of the Intercultura Foundation will talk about the scholarship program to bring secondary school students to study a period abroad. Adopting intercultural behavior affects the identity of each individual, making them plural and capable of valuing every difference. Interculturality strengthens listening and virtuous exchange for the search for points of contact and divergence which wisely put into dialogue allow mutual enrichment of values. All this generates citizenship education by promoting encounter, knowledge and open and flexible cultural development that transforms coexistence into sharing.

This is why, as part of its ongoing commitment to social inclusion, Intesa Sanpaolo promotes the creation of intercultural initiatives convinced that these activities can have a considerable impact on promoting attention to the other and to the different. These are indispensable elements in building the future of the young generations and, consequently, of a multicultural and cohesive society. Speeches by Marcello Bettoni – ANP Member of the National Association of Public Managers and High Professionalism of Schools and Carmela Palumbo – Head of the Department for the Educational and Training System, Ministry of Education, University and Research are also planned, who will talk about the role of schools and of the institutions along this path. Davide Dattoli – CEO of Talent Garden will bring the experience of one of the most important European operators of digital education and community in Europe of innovators of the tech ecosystem.

Furthermore, some young people who have already lived the experience of Intercultura in different countries of the world will be able to tell about their experience of study abroad.

14.40 Round table: “A school open to the world: the value of international experience” moderated by da Valeria Ciardiello – Journalist and TV presenter

o Marcello Bettoni – Member of the ANP National Association of Public Managers and High School Professionals

o Davide Dattoli – CEO of Talent Garden

o Carmela Palumbo – Head of the Department for the Education and Training System, Ministry of Education, University and Research

o Roberto Ruffino – Secretary General of the Intercultura Foundation

o Elisa ZAMBIO Marsala – Head of Social Development and University Relations, Intesa Sanpaolo

15.10 Testimonies on the benefits of the experience: Maria Pia Marotta, Intercultura volunteer talks to former scholarship holders

Intesa Sanpaolo collaborates in various capacities with more than 2,500 primary and secondary schools for soft skills development activities and in transversal skills and orientation courses (formerly school-to-work alternation), through the Social Development and University Relations structure headed by Elisa Zambito Marsala in the field of educational inclusion and orientation; the right to study; of the prevention of childhood discomforts and in the development of Life Skills. The commitment to guarantee young people the right to education has a very significant value for Intesa Sanpaolo, because it is aimed at inclusion and guidance. This guarantees informed choices of training courses and therefore, the fight against early school leaving and the reduction of social inequalities. This commitment takes the form of partnerships that involve all the Group’s structures and the main Italian excellences in the university field and aim to guarantee the right to study and the centrality of Education. We consider these collaborations to be important levers for connecting the attractiveness of universities, the competitiveness of businesses, the employability of students and for contributing to the economic and social growth of the territories in which they exist. Starting from primary school with Webecome, which operates preventively to counteract the emergence of hardships already from primary school, to projects such as School4life for lower secondary school, which provides a path linked to financial education, but also to the development of soft skills and guidance, to ZLab, our PCTO which dedicates the program of a entire year to the development of transversal skills in secondary school students, up to experiences dedicated to university students, with multiple orientation initiatives, support for entrepreneurship and the creation of Start-ups.