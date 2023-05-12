Moysa, inaugurates the (millionaire) factory of the managers of Måneskin and Sfera Ebbasta

Listen to the audio version of the article

What are the managers of Måneskin and that of Sfera Ebbasta, Blanco and Guè doing together, a stone’s throw from the Navigli? The answer is Moysa, the largest production hub dedicated to music and video in Italy, inaugurated on Thursday 11 May in via Watt in Milan. A business in which Fabrizio Ferraguzzo – former a&r of Sony Music author of the international climb of Damiano and company but also founding partner of the media agency Stardust – and the Italian-Argentine producer Shablo have invested 50% of a figure that exceeds 4 million.

Moysa – transliteration from the Greek of muse – is a 2 thousand square meter factory which includes a recording studio made up of six Dolby Atmos system rooms and a 100 square meter room dedicated to the visual arts and specifically designed for photo and video shootings. Inside there is the Alegre restaurant-bar, intended for crews but also for external customers starting next summer, and the Moysa Club by Alegre, a private area for VIP guests. Then there is a conference room for presentations and a teaching space, because Moysa also aims to provide music business-themed training services. When fully operational, one hundred people will work in the facility, including direct employees and collaborators. «Immediately after the pandemic», says Shablo, «Fabrizio and I came up with the idea of ​​sharing an investment project. For a moment we thought about a record label but, evaluating the market better, the choice fell on the demand for services and qualified personnel in the sector».

In Italy, according to Ferraguzzo, «places like this are lacking. There’s the band that has to produce an album or has rehearsals to prepare for a tour, there’s the great international artist who performs in Milan but is suddenly called to do a session with an Italian colleague. Where you go? There are rehearsal rooms, of course, but Moysa’s challenge is to bring together all the services necessary for the production of record works, from recording, to promotion via social media, to the release party, to the preparation of the tour following the record, in a single space”. Moysa is managed by Topbilling Srl, a vehicle company jointly owned by Stardust of Ferraguzzo and Bhmg of Shablo.

The structure becomes operational on May 16 but has already been rented for rehearsals for some tours in production for next summer. «It goes without saying that all our artists will come to record here», underlines Ferraguzzo. “We will work with Universal, Sony, Warner,” explains Shablo. «The approach is to accompany a musical project in a continuous cycle: from 9 in the morning to 5 the next day, ensuring the artists and their entourage everything they may need, on an artistic and personal level». Only one hotel is missing for the artists to stay overnight. «But it is said», conclude Shablo and Ferraguzzo, «that it is not the next step of our crazy enterprise».