Mozambique: before the EU Forum, Assafrica wants to accelerate partnerships with Italian companies

“The forum was an opportunity to present the high potential of the Mozambican economy and the investment opportunities still to be explored which, if adequately exploited, can represent mutual gains for our countries. We saw great interest during the various panels and we hope that the opportunities will be capitalized and bear fruit in the near future.” This was underlined by the Minister of Economy and Finance of Mozambique, Ernesto Max Tonela, participating on Thursday in Milan at the Italy-Mozambique Business Forum, organized by Confindustria Assafrica & mediterraneo.

Also speaking during the plenary session were Giuseppe Mistretta, Deputy Director General/Director for Sub-Saharan African Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Matteo Masini, Director of the Industrial Partnership and Relations with International Bodies Office of the Agency ICE and representatives of the Italian financial institutions: Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Sace and Simest.

During the event, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo signed two MoUs with APIEX and with Eurocam-Mozambique, in order to strengthen and consolidate contacts, the exchange of information and synergies between Italian and Mozambican companies. Among the Italian companies that took part in the meetings were large industrial groups and SMEs with interest and activities in the country and on the continent.

The Forum was also an opportunity for an initial mutual contact between business interlocutors in view of the EU-Mozambique Investment Forum, which will be held in Maputo on 22 and 23 November. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

