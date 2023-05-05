Mozambique: on Monday an Energy Forum in Maputo organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce

The Forum dedicated to the energy transition and industrialization entitled “Mattei Plan for Africa – The contribution of the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad” will begin on Monday 8 May at the Polan Serena Hotel Conference Room in Maputo, Mozambique by the Mozambique-Italy Chamber of Commerce together with the Italian-South African Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China, and in synergy with Assocamerestero and with the collaboration of all the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad in Asia, South Africa and Oceania .

The objective of the meeting, according to the organizers, is to present the best practices developed by Italian companies operating in the energy sector, with the aim of encouraging new opportunities for collaboration within the broader framework of enhancement of the Italian Chamber of Commerce system abroad . The Forum, which will devote particular attention to environmental and sustainability issues and a specific focus on Mozambique and South Africa, will be followed on May 9 by personalized bilateral meetings between companies and associations and their institutional counterparts.

The event will see the participation of the general secretary of Assocamerestero, Domenico Mauriello, as well as representatives of some of the main Italian companies operating in the energy sector of the sub-Saharan area, representatives of Italian institutions and the Mozambican authorities. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

