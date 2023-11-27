Mozambique: relations with European companies are strengthened from the Business Forum

The Government of Mozambique has signed financing agreements for five projects in the fields of energy, digitalisation, blue economy and technical and vocational training with the European Union.

This was reported by the independent newspaper “O Pais”, specifying that each project has a budget of between 130 and 140 million euros.

The agreements were signed at the “Global Gateway” business and investment forum between Mozambique and the EU held in Maputo, the aim of which was to develop strategies to attract investments to Mozambique.

“Our belief and expectation for this Forum is based on our strategic partnership with the European Union as our main multilateral trading partner, and on the certainty that it is better to invest and do business in Mozambique and with Mozambicans,” said the Minister of ‘Industry and Commerce, Silvino Moreno.

“Our common commitment,” he added, “is to repeatedly hold this event with the active participation of businesses and to their advantage.”

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane hoped that the forum would provide a platform to strengthen trade cooperation between Mozambique and the EU and increasingly involve the private business sector. It should become “a true business and strategic platform to promote and capitalize on business and investment opportunities that will strengthen relationships between Mozambican and European businesses”.

Maleiane called on European entrepreneurs to continue investing, particularly in Mozambique’s agriculture and energy.

“Our country has immeasurable agroecological potential, enabling diversified agriculture and the development of value chains that can drive industrialization,” he said.

For his part, Simone Santi, representative of the European Chamber of Commerce (Eurocam), declared that Mozambique “is the right country in which entrepreneurs can invest”.

The agreements include the rehabilitation of the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric dam and power station on the Zambezi and the “Vamoz Digital” initiative, aimed at reducing the “digital divide”. The objective is to support a political and regulatory framework that stimulates innovation, young people’s skills and the inclusion of girls and women, in particular those living in vulnerable situations. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

