Mozambique will be able to benefit in the near future from a greater volume of European investments, a situation that will be influenced by the new visa-free measure for 28 countries for tourism and commercial reasons, recently adopted by the government. This was stated by the president of the Association of European Entrepreneurs in Mozambique (Eurocam), Simone Santi, reporting that the decision taken by the Mozambican government is strategic, as it will open spaces for the entry into the country, without difficulty, of around 300 million European citizens.

According to the decree approved by the Council of Ministers, beneficiaries must register on the e-Visa platform at least 48 hours before the trip and pay a “processing fee of 650 meticais” (about 9 euros).

Countries included in the exemption list are Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

The e-Visa platform is one of the novelties of the new consular management model of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and continues the effort to digitize the entire visa application process. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

