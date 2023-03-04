They are apparently preparing for a possible change in Apple’s rules for iOS browsers. Mozilla is testing an iOS version of Firefox using its own Gecko engine, while Google is testing Chrome for iOS based on Blink.

Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome have also been available for Apple’s iOS and iPadOS mobile operating systems for years, but only in special versions based on Apple’s own WebKit browser engine. How The Register reported, both companies now assume that this restriction will be lifted in the foreseeable future.

According to the guidelines for the Apple App Store browsers on iOS must only use WebKit. Apple wants to prevent third-party apps from being able to run their own code without Apple’s control. The company always justified this step with greater security.

Mozilla is hoping for a new browser policy from Apple

The Register deduces that Mozilla is working on a version of Firefox with its own Gecko engine for iOS from an entry in a GitHub repository for code of the iOS version of Firefox. There, an open source developer asked in December what a specific code contribution was intended for. Laurie Marceau, Mozilla’s senior software developer, responded that the code was for “another project outside of this repository.”

The open source developer then wrote: “Thanks, I can’t wait until the EU clarifies the situation and we can have a real Gecko Firefox for iOS”, which Marceau in turn commented with a “thumbs up” emoji. A Mozilla spokesman also confirmed when asked that Mozilla is working on a Gecko-based version of Firefox for iOS in case Apple’s browser policy changes.

Also confirm Google to The Register for the past week to work on an “experimental prototype” of Chrome to learn more about specific aspects of app performance on iOS. This Chrome version will not be available to users because Google continues to abide by Apple’s rules.

However, the rules in question are under pressure from the competition authorities in Brussels. Apple is said to be planning to allow the installation of third-party app stores with the introduction of iOS 17 – so as not to violate the European Digital Markets Act in the future. However, concerns of the competition authorities are also directed against the compulsion to only allow WebKit-based browsers for iOS.