The equivalent of a large industry in the South. In the definition of the director of Svimez, Luca Bianchi there is the true value of Buffalo Mozzarella from Campania Dopa supply chain that has a production of almost 54 thousand tons, with a turnover of 530 million euros and 91 dairies.

These are the data that emerged today in Milan during the presentation of theObservatory on the supply chain of Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dopcreated in collaboration with Nomisma and Unicredit.

Furthermore, a production which grew by 22% between 2016 and 2022 double the average of the PDO cheese sector. A continued growth, in contrast with the rest of the sector, too during 2022 with a +3.8%.

A further step, however, matured into one scenario of increased production costs and galloping inflation which threatens the purchasing power of households.

An aspect that greatly worries the producers of Bufala Campana Dop, who fear a negative impact on the margins of the supply chain given that their product has a Premium price positioning on the market and is particularly exposed to economic trends.

«Quality must be defended – he commented the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida – so that it can soon become a driver capable of directing consumer choices. And this is why we have doubled the number of Carabinieri in the Agri-Food Protection Department and have brought the number of inspectors working in quality control and the repression of fraud to almost a thousand».

«With the launch of the Economic Observatory on the supply chain – he commented the president of the Consortium, Domenico Raimondo – the process of enhancing our PDO is enriched with an important step. It is the first time that such prestigious synergies have been brought together to give direction to the future of the supply chain. The numbers of PDO mozzarella, although encouraging, must be read in a truly complex situation, which worries us also in this 2023».