School starts again for mozzarella-lover too. The new year of study of the Dairy Training School of the Consortium for the Protection of Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop, managed by Mbc Service, an in-house company of the Consortium, has begun. Focusing on young people and on the enhancement of resources and skills is the Consortium’s strategy in the face of the current scenario of great uncertainties and difficulties also for the sector, due to the unsustainable increase in production costs and inflation.

Registration is now open for the course of “Dairy Processing Officer”, which aims to train the cheesemakers of the future. After the success of the first five editions, the bell will ring on October 24th for 20 students selected in collaboration with the “Formamentis” group, who will be accompanied in the realization of the dream of working in a supply chain of excellence like that of buffalo. “In a context of notable and rapid changes, the sector of Bufala Campana is looking for young talents to face the new global challenges. There is a growing need to train new resources also to manage the energy transition and the path towards an increasingly sustainable supply chain ”, comments Marco Nobis, director of Mbc Service. The course program includes five training units, ranging from the organization of work in the dairy to the regulatory framework, from the different cheese processing techniques to the exploration of the production regulations of buffalo mozzarella and also of other PDO cheeses. A total of 500 hours of lessons are planned, of which 200 hours of frontal study, followed by 150 hours of practice, starting from laboratory activities, hosted in an educational dairy. The last 150 hours will be dedicated to internships in dairies that are members of the Consortium, which, in addition to the possibility of gaining experience, have often proved to be an opportunity to start working relationships. The placement of the course in fact exceeds 90 percent. At the end, an examination will be held to verify the skills acquired, with the issuance of a certificate by the Campania Region with national validity. Not just cheesemakers though. The course calendar also includes other paths to make the sector more and more modern. In December, a package of initiatives will be launched that will arrive until spring 2023. The courses will be dedicated to the agricultural world (from the managerial management of companies to biosecurity), to technological innovations, to the development of renewable energy and also to scenario analysis. of international markets. For information and registration you can consult the official website of the Consortium www.mozzarelladop.it, in the section dedicated to the Training School.